Steelers WR Coach Okay With Aaron Rodgers’ Tough Love For His Guys: ‘I Bet You That The Next Time They Do It Right’

If QB Aaron Rodgers wants to push his wide receivers hard, Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni is all for it. He has worked with Rodgers in the past, so he knows that’s the case. Although they didn’t get much time together, it provided some insight into how Rodgers views the quarterback-receiver dynamic.

“I’ve been with Aaron before, so I know that”, Azzanni said about the quarterback’s reputation for getting on his wide receivers, via the Steelers’ media relations department. “But I love that challenge. I like that. I would rather have someone that’s dialed into the detail on the perimeter. And those guys ultimately have to be on the same page, so I understand that he’s hard on receivers. And I like that, because I’m hard on receivers”.

The Steelers hired Zach Azzanni as their wide receivers coach, part of what they viewed as a necessary culture shift. That culture shift is still underway, but with Rodgers now in the building, it can take on another level.

Azzanni can get on his wide receivers for the effort they put in without the ball, but Aaron Rodgers can make sure they know exactly what he wants them to do in order to get them the ball. As Azzanni admitted, what matters is the quarterback and receivers being of one mind. And sometimes a player communicates that more clearly than it coming from a coach.

“At the end of the day, those guys have to be on the same page or none of this stuff matters”, he said. “Those guys have to be dialed in together, and when they don’t do it right, [Rodgers]’ gonna make sure that they know it. And I bet you that the next time they do it right. It means a lot more coming from him than it does a coach”.

The Steelers have retooled their wide receiver room this offseason, trading for DK Metcalf and trading George Pickens. They have Calvin Austin III as their de facto No. 2, with second-year Roman Wilson making strides. Veterans Robert Woods and Ben Skowronek round out the group of those whom people actually know. Of course, Rodgers doesn’t know any of them.

Azzanni, though, clearly feels that his prior familiarity with Rodgers is an asset. “I know what Aaron is thinking”, he said, regarding his approach to addressing wide receivers. “I was able to learn what he likes, what he doesn’t like out of his receivers. We built a rapport, so I’m excited to be back with him”.

For his part, Aaron Rodgers did work out with Metcalf before he even signed a contract. During minicamp, Rodgers also said he plans to bring teammates out to Malibu to continue working together before training camp. He joked it might be a tough sell to coax people to come to Malibu but seemed confident they’ll show.

As a four-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers instantly elicits respect for his craft. His new Steelers wide receivers understand that and will surely listen to what he has to say. If they want to be a part of his story—even perhaps a triumphant swan song—they might want to do what he asks.