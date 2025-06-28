Steelers ‘Will Utilize’ Kenneth Gainwell On Kick Returns, Dale Lolley Claims

The Steelers signed veteran RB Kenneth Gainwell to a relatively cheap contract, but how much will they ask of him? Apparently, his duties should extend beyond the offense, running, and catching the ball. According to Dale Lolley, we should also expect him to work on special teams, taking advantage of his speed.

In a preview of the running back group for the Steelers’ website, Lolley wrote, “Gainwell also is an accomplished kick returner, something the Steelers will utilize him to do with [Jaylen] Warren taking on more of a role in the offense.”

Last season, the Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson to return kicks, but he struggled as the NFL adjusted to new rules. They sought to reinvent the kick return, but Patterson didn’t seem to approve. In contrast, Kenneth Gainwell excelled in comparison with the Eagles.

Among players with at least 10 kick returns last season, Gainwell ranked 28th in return average, Patterson 33rd. But that doesn’t come close to telling the story. Gainwell averaged 25.3 yards per return compared to Patterson’s 21.8. Nobody with 10 or more returns posted a lower average, and only two with five or more returns.

Largely thanks to Patterson, the Steelers finished last in the NFL in kick return average. Despite that, he remains on the roster, even with three other running backs with virtual guarantees to make the roster. Gainwell is one of the least firmly grounded, but he is also a leader in the running back room.

Throughout the offseason, beat reporters have touted Kenneth Gainwell and his standing with the coaches and teammates. In a room seemingly already full, many are questioning why Patterson is still on the team.

But Dale Lolley doesn’t seem to think he is going anywhere. I don’t know how much of that is the influence of the responsibility of writing for the Steelers’ own website, but nevertheless, he seemed to indicate both Gainwell and Patterson will return kicks. He even offered that “most teams kicked away from” Patterson.

I don’t know the validity of that claim, but Patterson has a Hall-of-Fame resume as a kick returner. That doesn’t mean he is a good kick returner now, or that Gainwell isn’t better. And there’s still plenty of time before the season starts if the Steelers want to part company.

Perhaps they want to see what their options are at kick returner during training camp before taking that step. Kenneth Gainwell is presumably at the top of the pecking order, but they have other options. Even Kaleb Johnson could assume those duties, especially with Jaylen Warren seeing more offensive snaps. Warren handled kick returns along with Patterson last year. In fact, he had more returns, for a 25.2-yard average, than Patterson.