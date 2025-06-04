Steelers Were Interested In WR Gabe Davis In Free Agency Last Year, Bills Reporter Says

Free agent WR Gabe Davis is reportedly set to visit the Steelers, but this isn’t the beginning of their flirtation. According to Bills sideline reporters Sal Capaccio, apparently, their interest in him dates back to at least last year. That’s not exactly surprising, given that the Steelers tend to have long histories with most players in the league, seemingly.

“I’ll tell you, because I got to know Gabe [Davis] and his reps a little bit. Pittsburgh was interested in him when he was a free agent the first time around”, Capaccio said of the Steelers on 93.7 The Fan yesterday. Likewise, the Steelers traded for Donte Jackson and Mike Williams after previously pursuing them in free agency.

“I immediately said, ‘Okay, I think he could go to [the Steelers]’”, he said after the Jaguars released Davis. “And now you think about Arthur Smith, the offense he runs. You think about them not getting Jonnu Smith. People in Buffalo said Gabe should be a tight end. I don’t agree with that, but that is the type of player I think would appeal to the Pittsburgh Steelers”.

While there isn’t much of a breadcrumb trail tying the Steelers to Gabe Davis, there’s a reason for that. Davis came out of Central Florida in 2020—you know, that 2020, the COVID-19 season. While he attended the Combine, there were no pre-draft visits and such. At the time, the NFL granted teams permission to have Zoom meetings with players.

But that required no disclosure, so we have no idea how much the Steelers may have expressed interest in Gabe Davis at that time. What we do know is that they drafted WR Chase Claypool in the second round that year. Davis lasted until the fourth round, going to the Bills, where he played out his rookie contract.

In Buffalo, he had a solid, steady career in an offense that spread the ball around. Over four seasons, he caught 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns. And Davis had a penchant for hurting the Steelers. In one game put up 171 yards on three catches, including two long touchdowns. In three games played, he scored four times, with seven first downs on eight receptions.

obviously, Gabe Davis beating the Steelers in the past isn’t a good reason to sign him. But after trading George Pickens, they could use another established, veteran wide receiver in the mix. Behind DK Metcalf, they have Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods, Ben Skowronek, and Scotty Miller. Brandon Johnson is apparently a guy who has drawn some attention, too, and he has those cherished bloodlines. He is relations not only with former MLB player Charles Johnson, but also Chad Johnson—Ochocinco.

Ochocinco’s cousin, though, doesn’t magically fix Pittsburgh’s wide receiver room. Were they to sign Gabe Davis, the Steelers would instantly have a solid WR2 option. And if somebody like Roman Wilson emerges, all the better. Given the nature of his contract, it wouldn’t cost much, either way.