Steelers Were At ‘Forefront’ Of Teams Showing Interest In Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin In Free Agency

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately swung a big trade and handed out a massive extension to star wide receiver DK Metcalf prior to the start of free agency, the Steelers under GM Omar Khan were searching high and low at the receiver position entering the offseason and had their eyes seemingly set on one receiver ahead of free agency before pivoting.

That would be Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Penn State star receiver Chris Godwin.

In a profile piece from The Athletic’s Dan Pompei Monday morning, Godwin revealed that the Steelers were among the teams interested in him before he ultimately chose to re-sign with the Buccaneers on a three-year, $66 million deal, which came two days after the Steelers swung a trade for Metcalf and handed him a five-year, $150 million extension.

“But four other teams wanted Godwin, with the Patriots and Steelers at the forefront, according to Godwin,” Pompei writes regarding the Steelers’ interest in Godwin.

A trying year helped Chris Godwin realize he has everything he needs in Tampa Bay https://t.co/ELbfuwoyce #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 9, 2025

Leading up to the new league year, the Steelers were connected to Godwin multiple times. Pro Football Focus believed Godwin was the ideal slot option for the Steelers in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, while The 33rd Team also believed Godwin and the Steelers were a great fit.

Even Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle had Godwin ranked highly among the possible WR options this offseason for the Steelers.

After going through the 2024 season with plenty of issues at the receiver position behind George Pickens, the Steelers set out to rectify that in a big way in the offseason. Godwin was seemingly in that conversation time and time again.

But the one downside with Godwin was that he was coming off a significant injury, having suffered a dislocated ankle, broken fibula and torn tendons in ankle following a tackle from Baltimore’s Roquan Smith in a primetime game in Week 7.

At the time of the injury, Godwin was among the league leaders with 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. But that tackle from Smith and the subsequent injury ended Godwin’s season, putting his status in jeopardy in free agency at 28 years old.

Despite the injury, the Steelers were right there with teams showing significant interest in the veteran receiver. Ultimately, Godwin left plenty of money on the table, signing the three-year, $66 million deal to remain in Tampa Bay.

Two days prior to Godwin re-signing with the Buccaneers though, the Steelers pivoted, swinging a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to land Metcalf, then quickly handing him the extension, breaking their own precedent in the process.

The Steelers are better off — at least on paper — with Metcalf over Godwin, considering the style of play, and the limited injury history from Metcalf compared to Godwin, who has torn an ACL, suffered the serious ankle injury, and had various hamstring and hand ailments throughout his career.

It’s fun to think about what could have been though, considering Godwin’s production and consistency throughout his career, and how that potential acquisition by the Steelers could have shaped their offseason not having had to give up a second-round pick to land him like they did with Metcalf.