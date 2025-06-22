Steelers’ Uber-Athlete Hurleman Shares Ideal Position (And Willingness To Play Them All)

It’s hard for most rookies to make an impact during their first year in the NFL. It’s even harder for undrafted rookies (UDFA’s), including Max Hurleman. The rookie has a tough task ahead of him as he hopes to crack the Steelers’ 53-man roster, but his positional versatility may help him in doing so. Speaking in a video posted on the SV Sports YouTube channel on Friday, Hurleman says he’d like to play receiver.

“I would probably say receiver, if you got the ball 15 times a game. That’s not always the case, but if that were to be the case, receiver is definitely the most fun,” Hurleman said.

However, being asked if he’d play anywhere the Steelers needed him to, Hurleman made it clear he would do so.

“All of them.”

For any undrafted rookie, they need the right mindset in order to make the roster. That’s something Hurleman certainly seems to have. And it seems to be making an impact on the coaching staff already. Unlike most UDFA’s, Hurleman wasn’t signed immediately after the draft. He was invited to the Steelers’ rookie minicamp shortly afterwards, and it was there that he made enough of an impression to earn a spot on the roster.

Max Hurleman spent most of his collegiate career at Colgate, so he wasn’t on the NFL’s radar for much of his time in college. Throughout his time in college, Hurleman was more of a utility player than anything else. At Colgate, he ran the ball. At Notre Dame, where he transferred for the 2024 season, he returned punts and played cornerback. During his tryout with the Steelers, Hurleman says he got reps at three different positions, including running back, receiver and defensive back.

Looking at his chances of making the Steelers’ roster in 2025, receiver might actually be one of the better spots for him. At running back, the Steelers already have a trio including Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell. Cordarrelle Patterson, a favorite of Arthur Smith, is still on the roster as well.

At cornerback, the Steelers have a decent amount of depth. Joey Porter Jr., Corey Trice Jr. and Beanie Bishop Jr. are all key names that return in 2025. The Steelers also brought in Darius Slay, Brandin Echols and Donte Kent this offseason. At receiver, though, things might be more open. Behind DK Metcalf, there’s a lack of depth at the position. Hurleman isn’t going to roll into town and become the WR2. But if he impresses, it might be the position with the least depth of the three he can play.

Ultimately, Max Hurleman doesn’t care where he plays. He just wants to prove the Steelers right for signing him. Heading into training camp and the preseason, he’s an interesting name to watch.