Steelers’ TE Pat Freiermuth Named Potential ‘Breakout Player’ For 2025

Since trading George Pickens, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ lack of depth at receiver has been a topic of discussion. However, someone who’s not getting as much recognition is tight end Pat Freiermuth. Coming off a solid 2024 season, with a chance to get even more opportunities with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball, Freiermuth was named the Steelers’ potential breakout player, via The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson.

“Everyone’s searching for the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver. Here he is,” Robinson wrote. “He [Freiermuth] actually ended 2024 as their No. 1 target, leading the team in every receiving category during the season’s second half (targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns). [Aaron] Rodgers could help Freiermuth elevate to elite status, so long as Jonnu Smith, reportedly a potential addition, remains in Miami.”

As Robinson mentions, Freiermuth did have a significant impact during the second half of the season. Arguably, his best performance of the season came in the final week, when the Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. Freiermuth caught eight of his 11 targets for 85 yards and scored once.

Pat Freiermuth was essentially the Steelers’ second option last year. Then, they were in a similar position. George Pickens was the biggest playmaker at the receiver position. Players like Calvin Austin III and Mike Williams were trying to step up into the WR2 role, but were unable to do so. Freiermuth finished second in receiving yards with 653 and led the team in receiving touchdowns with seven. That was well ahead of second-place Austin with four.

The Steelers probably would have liked to have a more established second receiver, so they wouldn’t have to rely on Freiermuth to fill that role. But at least he’s showing he can produce in similar circumstances.

With that said, the Steelers have been looking for more help on offense. They hosted Gabe Davis on a visit a couple of weeks ago. However, he didn’t agree to a deal, and Davis went on to visit the Saints afterwards. The Steelers have also been linked through rumors to Jonnu Smith. But that reporting has gone back and forth, and nothing seems to be on the horizon right now. Austin and Roman Wilson, who could have a significant role in the offense, would be the best in-house options. However, both of those players have yet to prove they can actually succeed in that role.

If the Steelers are going to have a good season with Pat Freiermuth as their second option, he might have to take another step forward this year. He hasn’t topped 700 receiving yards in two years now. If that’s going to be his production in a WR2 role again, it’s a sign that the Steelers offense might not be too explosive.

However, it hasn’t been easy for him either. Freiermuth’s dealt with some poor and inconsistent quarterback play over the last few years. With Rodgers, he’ll likely be with the best quarterback of his career. If those two can get on the same page, maybe the Steelers don’t need a WR2 after all.