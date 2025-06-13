Steelers Stock Watch – WR Calvin Austin III

Player: WR Calvin Austin III

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: During minicamp, Steelers WR Calvin Austin III’s position coach called him their No. 2 WR, which is a significant endorsement. While there might be an implied “right now” in that remark, “right now” is also where we are. Coming off his best season in 2024, Austin has a chance to carve out a bigger role for himself.

If Calvin Austin III enters the season as the Steelers’ No. 2 WR, I don’t think their opponents’ defensive coordinators are going to lose much sleep. Certainly, they’re going to expend a lot more energy worrying about how to throttle DK Metcalf. At least, that might be how their first few opponents feel—Austin has a chance to change that, perhaps.

During minicamp, Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni was pretty emphatic in calling Calvin Austin his No. 2 WR. Realistically, right now, he kind of has to be by default. Roman Wilson has yet to prove himself, and Robert Woods might not have much left. If it’s a race between Austin, Ben Skowronek, and Scotty Miller, Austin is winning 10 times out of 10.

It may be the case that Azzanni is damning Austin with faint praise—or perhaps that’s how he sees it. Certainly, Austin is going to do everything in his power to earn that role, whether they call him that or not. What he lacks in size he (mostly) makes up for in other ways, particularly his speed, work ethic and willpower.

And who knows? Perhaps by Week 6 or so, opposing defensive coordinators will be thinking about Calvin Austin. As long as Aaron Rodgers can get him the ball, he can be a weapon. Last year, he had four explosive-play receiving touchdowns, fifth-most in the league.

If Austin plays starter snaps, with a starter focus on him, with Aaron Rodgers in a play-action offense? I see no reason that he can’t double that. At the very least, it would force defenses to plan for and commit resources to him. And then you have to worry about DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth, and the running game.

