Steelers Stock Watch – S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Player: S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Minkah Fitzpatrick could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Steelers locking up DeShon Elliott for another two years. Though Fitzpatrick only has two years left on his contract, he knows he will have stability with Elliott playing next to him. The Steelers don’t want to press in trying to position Fitzpatrick for playmaking opportunities. They hope, instead, that limiting the variables around him will bring that about naturally.

For at least the remainder of his current contract, Minkah Fitzpatrick will have a steady presence next to him. The Steelers are reportedly signing S DeShon Elliott to a new two-year contract extension, and that gives Fitzpatrick stability. He has had to do without that for a bit, so I’m sure he’s excited about the change.

Although it’s not all consistency, as one cornerback spot has been a revolving door. From Patrick Peterson to Donte Jackson to Darius Slay, the Steelers lack a long-term answer opposite Joey Porter Jr. Minkah Fitzpatrick believes Slay will help the rest of the secondary just play their game, though. He told reporters, for example, that he won’t feel the need to cheat to one side, confident Slay will perform.

After a year of playing with Elliott, I’m sure Fitzpatrick is confident in him, as well. Elliott was a nice signing last year, and the Steelers obviously agreed. Early in his career, Fitzpatrick had Terrell Edmunds as a steady presence next to him. Perhaps he can finish his Steelers career with Elliott being that guy.

Of course, the question of Minkah Fitzpatrick’s future is not an insignificant one. He has two years remaining on his current contract, and if he doesn’t raise his level of play in 2025, the Steelers may consider releasing him rather than pay him $17,600,000 in 2026. That doesn’t necessarily mean reeling in a bunch of interceptions, but he has to make his mark somehow. After all, they’re paying Elliott almost a third of that.

With the new league year underway and the Steelers turning their roster over, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?