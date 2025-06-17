Steelers Stock Watch – S DeShon Elliott

Player: S DeShon Elliott

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: According to reports, S DeShon Elliott is signing a two-year contract extension, now tied to the Steelers through 2027. Signed as a free agent a year ago, he had a strong debut with the team, and obviously impressed. A growing leader in the locker room, he can provide stability next to Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Although the Steelers are on break, they’re apparently not done doing business. According to reports, the team is signing veteran S DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract extension. Due $3 million for the 2025 season, the two new years total out to $12.5 million in new money. That new-money average more than doubles his previous two-year, $6 million contract, Elliott due to earn $6.25 million per year.

The Steelers signed Elliott as a free agent in 2025, and he immediately moved into the starting lineup. He had arguably the best season of his career, or at least his most productive, highlighted by 108 tackles. It was his first 100-tackle season, including four for loss, one off his career best. Elliott also recorded one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

DeShon Elliott only turned 28 years old in April, so he still has meat on the proverbial bone. And after bouncing around the league, he can now find stability with the Steelers. That won’t just be important to him, but also the guy alongside him.

For years, Minkah Fitzpatrick had a steady partner in Terrell Edmunds. Since letting him go, however, the Steelers have had a bit of a revolving cast. Now with DeShon Elliott, the two safeties can build chemistry that spans years and pays dividends on the field. Both are 28 years old, roughly at the same point in their careers.

But the Steelers didn’t sign DeShon Elliott just to try to stabilize Fitzpatrick’s surroundings, obviously. That likely wasn’t even discussed. They signed him because, last year, he showed he can be a damn good safety, and a particularly reliable tackler. He is one of those players who was already a Steeler before he ever put on the Black and Gold. Previously, he said he wants to play the rest of his career here. This new extension brings him a decent step forward toward achieving that aspiration.

With the new league year underway and the Steelers turning their roster over, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?