Steelers Stock Watch – RB Kenneth Gainwell

Player: RB Kenneth Gainwell

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Veteran RB Kenneth Gainwell is drawing a surprising amount of buzz going into his first season with the Steelers. Though he figures to situate third on the depth chart, he can still have a meaningful role. The coaching staff appears to really like him, and that’s as good a place to start as any.

The Steelers signed two former Eagles this offseason who won the Super Bowl with Philadelphia last year. One is six-time Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, the other is RB Kenneth Gainwell. While far more people rightly know the former, Gainwell is already adding to the locker room.

Steelers RB coach Eddie Faulkner told reporters that he gave Gainwell free reign to serve as a leader in his room. He has the experience, both in the game and in success, so his voice carries weight. And he already did that in Philadelphia, so it’s natural for him to carry it over to here.

By all accounts, the coaching staff appears to be high on Kenneth Gainwell. While he isn’t likely to earn many carries ahead of Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson, he could in some instances. Though his career numbers don’t always show it, he offers some slipperiness. There has been the suggestion that he could be the third-down back, for example, or at least take something off Warren’s plate.

Of course, he isn’t going to have some massive role. Over four seasons, Kenneth Gainwell has only played 1,372 offensive snaps, with a high of 442. He logged that in 2023, when the Eagles didn’t have Saquon Barkley.

Then again, the Steelers don’t have Saquon Barkley either, and they like to run the ball. Jaylen Warren is not a workhorse, and Kaleb Johnson has no NFL experience. That leaves some room for Gainwell to, well, gain a foothold in the offense.

