Steelers Stock Watch – RB Kaleb Johnson

Reasoning: Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson has gained a lot of buzz through the spring, and has the prognosticators humming. Seemingly handpicked to run Arthur Smith’s offense, some believe he can take over the top rushing role by October. More concretely, the Steelers’ running back is displaying the work ethic and desire to be a great, complete player.

Running back is one of the easiest positions in which to shine in the spring, but it’s also one of the easiest to play early in your career. And many are expecting Steelers rookie RB Kaleb Johnson to play—early and often this season. After Najee Harris produced four-straight 1,000-yard seasons, can Johnson hit that mark as a rookie?

Well, that depends largely on how many opportunities he can steal from Jaylen Warren. People seem to forget that the Steelers really like Warren—and that they liked him, too. He is coming off a bit of a down year, chiefly attributable to injuries, but he is still the same player. It’s just that now many view Kaleb Johnson as a bigger, faster version of the same guy.

And maybe he is—after all, that’s why the Steelers drafted him in the third round. While he didn’t time incredibly well at the Combine, his film shows his game speed. Johnson can add an explosive element to the Steelers’ offense, but he wants to do it all.

To that end, Johnson has been following Warren around, trying to learn everything he can. In particular, he wants to master pass protection from him, but he also isn’t ignoring receiving. He wants to be a complete player, and he knows what it’s like to shoulder the load. That’s just what running backs do at Iowa. Now he wants to do that in Pittsburgh, and while predicting superstardom might be premature, he is off to a good start.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?