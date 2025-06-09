Steelers Stock Watch – QB Mason Rudolph

Player: QB Mason Rudolph

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: Any realistic chance Mason Rudolph had of being the Steelers’ starter this season evaporated when Aaron Rodgers signed his contract. Rodgers didn’t sign here to compete for a starting job, so that sends Rudolph to the bench. He knew that going in, and likely always assumed Rodgers would sign. But now that it’s official, so is his backup status.

Off the playing surface, one could argue that Mason Rudolph has never put a foot wrong in his professional career. “Professional” has long been a key word to define his conduct, and that certainly applies to his most recent interviews.

To his credit, Rudolph has handled the Aaron Rodgers saga very well, right down to Rodgers actually signing. At every turn, he has treated the situation exactly as you would hope of any professional, with class yet confidence. At no point has he ever ceded ground, nor stepped on toes, understanding what he can and cannot control.

Mason Rudolph will be the backup to Aaron Rodgers this season, barring the unlikely, even if the unlikely is more likely when Rodgers is involved. And he should handle that role with aplomb, as he has in the past.

Importantly, he seems to have the support of the entire locker room, which would have embraced him as the Steelers’ starter if that is how things had turned out. Mason Rudolph is the quarterback the Steelers know, after all, given his history, even considering the turnover.

Even while mentally juggling the possibilities between being a starter and being a backup, Rudolph has also made himself available to Will Howard and Skylar Thompson, the Steelers’ younger quarterbacks. But this isn’t just about his demeanor. On the field, he has also drawn strong positive reviews for his performance during OTAs.

Beginning with minicamp, though, he will not be taking starter reps. Mason Rudolph will cede those to Aaron Rodgers, and perhaps even help get him up to speed. Of course Rudolph wants to start, but he will acquit himself well as a leader in the locker room regardless.

