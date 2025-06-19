Steelers Stock Watch – QB Aaron Rodgers

Player: QB Aaron Rodgers

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Since signing, Aaron Rodgers has earned glowing praise from his teammates, even if he hasn’t done much so far. One of the big questions for those on the outside would simply be how he fits in, but that appears to be very much a non-issue. At least so far, he has made himself one of the guys, and now he’s learning the offense. The final hurdle is, of course, whether he can actually play.

The reality is we’re not going to know whether the Steelers’ dalliance with Aaron Rodgers pays off until well into the regular season. There isn’t much we need to know about him, for example, in a minicamp setting, or even training camp. Nobody has questioned his ability to learn an offense, and nobody cares who his friends are on the team.

What matters is whether Rodgers can help the Steelers win playoff games, maybe even a Super Bowl. Sure, people will laugh at the idea of the Steelers winning a Super Bowl with him, but the team isn’t. The odds are against it, but they think he gives them the best chance of doing it for now. And that’s why he’s here.

And we’re not going to learn much about Aaron Rodgers, the NFL MVP, until he plays in the regular season. But along the way, it doesn’t hurt to know that he seems to fit in the locker room well. It’s not a bad thing that he is being a good leader and teammate, taking Will Howard under his wing.

The Steelers didn’t sign Rodgers to be Howard’s babysitter—they tried to sign him before drafting Howard—but having that relationship is better than not having it. Having a harmonious and collaborative locker room does pay dividends on the field. When you’re playing for each other, you play harder. You don’t want to be the guy who screws things up, and that’s what a player of Rodgers’ caliber brings. You might not believe Rodgers gives the Steelers a chance at a Super Bowl, but the players do. And they see that, and they don’t want to be the reason they fall short.

