Steelers Stock Watch – OT Broderick Jones

Player: OT Broderick Jones

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Facing a pivotal season, Broderick Jones seems to have just about everything playing to his advantage at the moment. It’s still up to him to make good on the setup he now has, including a move to left tackle. Free from the uncertainty of where and when he will play, all he has to do now is work.

The task for Broderick Jones moving forward is simple: do your job consistently and well and then profit. This isn’t a meme format, as the middle step is clear. The only question mark is whether Jones can actually deliver on it when push comes to shove.

The Steelers traded up in the first round in 2023 for Broderick Jones, who started the majority of his rookie season at right tackle. They had to abort plans to move him to left tackle last year for a multiple of reasons, and he ended up having a subpar season.

Now going into his critical third year, the pressure is on, but the path is clear. With Dan Moore Jr. out of the picture, Broderick Jones is entrenched as the Steelers’ left tackle. He will sink or swim on his own merits, and that will dictate how the Steelers view him. By next May, they have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option or not.

The Steelers drafted Jones viewing him as a potential career franchise left tackle. So far, he has barely even played at left tackle. Will he look more comfortable and play better there than he did at right tackle? That’s part of what they’re banking on.

More than that, though, Broderick Jones seems to be coming into this offseason with a greater sense of professionalism. He seems to be aware of the stakes and is taking it all seriously. Some reports indicate he is even taking on a greater leadership role within the offensive line room. Considering the relative inexperience of the group, that’s not too much of a stretch, though.

