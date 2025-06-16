Steelers Stock Watch – OL Mason McCormick

Player: OL Mason McCormick

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Perhaps the least-talked-about Steelers offensive lineman, Mason McCormick is going into his second season uncontested for a starting job. That is more than clear at this point despite earlier speculation, and even indications from the team. Not only that, but he also seems to be passing the eye test, as far as spring OL work can show.

An offensive line requires all parts to work in harmony in order to function successfully. Weak links prove themselves detrimental. If Mason McCormick is the Steelers’ weak link on the offensive line, they may be in good shape. The second-year player has the makings of just a really solid, consistent, reliable contributor. He might not create a lot of highlights, but you won’t hear his name often, either.

And it’s not like he’s just another Ramon Foster, with all due respect to Foster, who had a great career. McCormick, though, does have a strong athletic profile, which raises his ceiling just a bit. I really intend no disrespect to Foster, who raised his craft to the point of being a Pro Bowl alternate. I’m not predicting that McCormick will make the Pro Bowl, either, but I think he can potentially offer more dynamic blocking on the move and down the field.

Earlier this offseason, a lot of media speculated that the Steelers would challenge Mason McCormick for his job. After all, he never earned a starting job as a rookie and merely fell into it due to injury. Though Mike Tomlin called his starting five into question in March, it appears those questions are gone — or perhaps answered.

There’s only so much offensive linemen can show without pads, but McCormick seems to have left a positive impression from his work during OTAs and minicamp. If they find a stable starter in him, it would really be a boon. Before McCormick, the Steelers also drafted Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu. Between the three, they are projected to make up 60 percent of the offensive line. And most project them to be good, too. How’s that for a draft class?

