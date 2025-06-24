Steelers Stock Watch – DT Yahya Black

Player: DT Yahya Black

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Rookie DT Yahya Black is already drawing eyes, which is rare for a lineman before putting the pads on. Despite tipping the scales at 336 pounds, he has looked more agile than his weight suggests. Granted, he is also 6-5, so he carries it better than a 6-0 defensive tackle. And he also has a multi-sport history, so nobody should really be surprised if he moves better than someone his size.

The Steelers drafted Yahya Black because they wanted to beef up the trenches, and he can do that. But he can also move around a little better than you might expect just by looking at him. Listed at 6-5, 336 pounds, Black has drawn eyes during offseason workouts for his mobility.

Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, for example, called Black “more nimble” than he anticipated. “He’s a little more deft trying to work his way through a gap or wiggle past an offensive lineman than I might’ve expected”, he added.

Although Yahya Black is ostensibly competing for a roster spot, he may have an inside track. Earlier this offseason, the Steelers released reserve nose tackle Montravius Adams. Indeed, of all the defensive linemen on the roster, he has the most obvious body type. That is especially true if you narrow it down to those with a realistic chance of making the team.

The Steelers didn’t draft Black in the fifth round thinking he would start right away, but he can contribute. They know that they lacked at times in certain areas last season, particularly in short-yardage situations. If they can utilize a bigger body in such scenarios like Black, they will. During a recent interview, HC Mike Tomlin said he believes Black is the type of player who can “occupy four hands”. In other words, he trusts the rookie can draw double teams.

That is why the Steelers drafted Yahya Black, after all, but they don’t want to put him in a box. He’s not going to be one of their best pass rushers—if he is, they’re in trouble. But as long as he doesn’t fall on his face, there should be a role for him.

