Steelers Stock Watch – DL Derrick Harmon

Reasoning: Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar confirmed yesterday that Derrick Harmon is already taking starter reps, urging reporters to print that. While not a shocking development, it is a window into the first-round pick’s timeline for development. At the same time, it’s also a window into the lack of quality depth the Steelers have.

Most undoubtedly assumed that Derrick Harmon would open the 2025 season as a starter with the Steelers. They did not, perhaps, assume that he would be “starting” already in mandatory minicamp. More than most teams, Pittsburgh tries to bring rookies along slowly, as we see almost every year.

Last year, for example, the Steelers intended to stage a “competition” between Zach Frazier and Nate Herbig at center. While everyone assumed Frazier would win, they started Herbig. Only an injury forced them to abort that strategy. But I don’t think anybody would buy a competition for Harmon’s spot.

Especially not after the Steelers released Larry Ogunjobi, the incumbent starter, earlier this year. If they are not going to start Derrick Harmon, who are they going to start, after all? Should they attempt to stark Daniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk, or DeMarvin Leal, they would be accused of negligence.

No, the Steelers knew that if they were drafting one of the top defensive linemen, he was playing. Indeed, it’s somewhat refreshing to see the Steelers acknowledge the obvious, as in the case of Derrick Harmon as a starter. Everyone knows that’s what they hope to do, and they—mostly—aren’t pretending otherwise.

Now, Mike Tomlin, as his most Tomlin, did try to downplay the situation, but by then, Karl Dunbar already spilled the beans. Harmon is working with the first-team defense because he is going to start unless he screws up. And I don’t think Tomlin or anybody else anticipates him screwing up. Nor do they anticipate some sudden breakout season from Loudermilk. Arguably the only player who even has a prayer is Leal, and yet he’s playing on the edge.

