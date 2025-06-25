Steelers Stock Watch – DL Daniel Ekuale

Player: DL Daniel Ekuale

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Daniel Ekuale is probably not a name Steelers fans are thinking about, but he could have a significant role in 2025. The offseason hasn’t broken poorly for him, even with the team drafting two defensive linemen. Realistically, he could enter the season as the Steelers’ top rotational defensive end.

I do not consider it a demerit for Daniel Ekuale that DL coach Karl Dunbar spilled the beans about Derrick Harmon starting. We knew he was going to start, and we knew they were going to draft a starter. In other words, that situation changed nothing for him.

And if the addition of Yahya Black meant another body in Ekuale’s way, the release of Montravius Adams offset that. The reality is the Steelers have added no net competition for him that he didn’t already have. Harmon replaces Larry Ogunjobi, and Black replaces Adams.

That leaves Daniel Ekuale back where he started, vying with the Ls—Loudermilk, Leal, Lowry, and Lee—for a roster spot, and for playing time. Of the group, he is comfortably the most qualified and experienced. That’s why the Steelers brought him in, and it remains true.

It also helps that the Steelers want to change what they saw last year, including personnel. Loudermilk and Leal and Lowry were a part of their struggles. Lee has the benefit of having been injured, but Ekuale can help address their issues. He can set the edge against the run, for example, one of their priorities this offseason.

Nobody is going to get very excited when Daniel Ekuale checks into a game this season but check in he will. Last season is unrepresentative given that he fell into a starting role with the New England Patriots. Realistically, he could see a few hundred snaps this season, assuming he beats out the competition. And he should, particularly Leal and Loudermilk. Lowry is a similarly experienced veteran player they brought in last year, but Ekuale is arguably a better fit.

