Steelers Stock Watch – C Zach Frazier

Player: C Zach Frazier

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Entering his second season, C Zach Frazier appears to be taking the next steps in his game. That includes him taking on more of a leadership role. To a certain degree, the center position carries with it an inherent leadership aspect. While there isn’t much for linemen to show during OTAs, he has drawn praise for his growth in this area.

The Steelers may have found their next great center in Zach Frazier, and this might be the year to tell. While he already played well as a rookie, he has a chance to take a major step forward in 2025. All players should see growth after their rookie season, but the offense is also growing around him.

Although he has the well-seasoned veteran Isaac Seumalo to his left, Frazier also has Mason McCormick to his right. The Steelers drafted Frazier and McCormick just last year, and McCormick wasn’t supposed to start. You generally don’t want two players next to each other who are just learning the ropes, for obvious reasons.

The Steelers didn’t have much choice last year, but it could pay off this year. Could Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick combine to make a long-term duo in the middle of the Steelers’ offensive line? That was their ambition when they drafted them, and it’s not looking far-fetched.

Notably, Frazier, who isn’t the most vocal guy in the world, seems to be taking on more of a leadership role. Whether that’s organic or just an extension of his love for the game, it doesn’t really matter. The fact is he is stepping up, which should boost multiple areas.

We have seen multiple teammates and coaches praise Zach Frazier this offseason. Mason Rudolph said he looked like a “mature veteran” despite only going into his second season. OL coach Pat Meyer sees him “directing” the Steelers’ offensive line, developing into a leader. Although we’d love to see him in pads sooner rather than later, this is nice to see in June.

With the new league year underway and the Steelers turning their roster over, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?