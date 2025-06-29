Steelers Sleeper Alert: DB D’Shawn Jamison ‘Stood Out During Offseason Workouts’

Steelers fans love a sleeper, and they could have one in training camp at cornerback, according to writer Mike DeFabo. They could use one too, both on the outside and the inside, at least for depth purposes. Previewing the defense for The Athletic, he offered the following write-up about second-year player D’Shawn Jamison:

A relatively unknown player has the chance to surprise in training camp. The 5-foot-9, 186-pound defensive back’s fluid and athletic movements stood out during offseason workouts. He’s a dark horse candidate to find a role on special teams and as a reserve in the nickel.

A 2023 college free agent out of Texas, D’Shawn Jamison initially signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Waived during final roster cuts, spent the rest of the season with the Carolina Panthers. There, he played in 15 games, starting one, logging 107 defensive snaps and 155 special teams snaps. Having spent the 2024 season on the Steelers’ practice squad, he could be a sleeper in the secondary this summer.

As I said, Pittsburgh could use depth both inside and outside, and he can play both, even at 5-9. The fact that D’Shawn Jamison can do both, however, only increases his potential to impress the Steelers as a sleeper.

Collegiately, he posted some solid numbers, with six career interceptions for the Longhorns. Jamison returned one for a touchdown and recorded 17 passes defensed. The Steelers also know his return background, so he can be a sleeper for multiple roles.

At Texas, D’Shawn Jamison recorded a 26.6-yard kick return average on 54 returns, including two touchdowns. He also has 43 career punt returns in college, even if Pittsburgh has Calvin Austin III for that. The Steelers love a player who can wear many hats, and he does fit that particular criterion. He even returned two kicks while he was with the Panthers. Although he allowed a touchdown in coverage, he posted 10 tackles and one pass defensed.

HE GONE ✌️@D_JAMISON5 takes the kick return TO THE HOUSE for @TexasFootball 🏡 pic.twitter.com/hkquNdfCMe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020

If Jamison wants to make the Steelers’ roster, Danny Smith better see him as more than a sleeper. Reserve cornerbacks, almost invariably, have to be regular contributors on special teams. He can do that, beyond even returns, which is a good thing. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is very hesitant to put defenders in return roles, even when they have a history.

Right now, the cornerback room looks something like this: Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Beanie Bishop Jr., Brandin Echols, Cory Trice Jr., and perhaps James Pierre. Pierre is strictly a special-teamer at this point, though, and they already let him loose a year ago. There is a winnable job here for D’Shawn Jamison, but it won’t be easy. That is, of course, why the 26-year-old Steelers DB is considered a sleeper and not a lock.