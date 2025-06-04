Steelers Signing S Quindell Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing safety Quindell Johnson. His agency shared the news on Twitter/X moments ago.

Congratulations to @quindell6 on agreeing to terms with the @steelers — UniversalSportsMgmt (@UniSportsMgmt) June 4, 2025

Johnson, 25, has appeared in nine NFL games. All occurred during the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears, Johnson recording three tackles and one interception. His pick came in a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, intercepting backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert late in the game.

First NFL INT for Quindell Johnson 📺: #CHIvsKC on FOX pic.twitter.com/HL1f47iJ52 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2023

Undrafted in 2023 out of Memphis, Johnson has bounced around several rosters. He originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent, spending the summer with the team. Waived at final cutdowns, he latched on with the Bears and was carried through the summer of 2024 before being waived again. Johnson returned to the Rams in 2024, spending the season on the practice squad before being released in January. The San Francisco 49ers picked him up later that month but released him in May.

At his 2023 Pro Day, Johnson weighed in at 6001, 201 pounds. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash and jumped 32.5 inches in the vertical. To date, he’s played 35 career defensive snaps and another 106 on special teams.

Johnson will add safety depth throughout the summer. Ahead of him sits Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew, and a slew of Reserve/Future players and undrafted rookies like Iowa’s Sebastian Castro and veteran Joshua Bledsoe.

For the moment, the Steelers’ offseason roster is full at 91 players (EDGE Julius Welschof has received an international exemption). But Pittsburgh figures to soon open up another roster spot once TE Donald Parham lands on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles during yesterday’s practice. Last week, the team released rookie defensive lineman Blake Mangelson, opening up a roster spot.

Johnson will catch on with his new teammates starting with Thursday’s final OTA practice. He and the rest of the roster will be in Pittsburgh for next week’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday before the Steelers report to training camp July 23.