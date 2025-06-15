Steelers Quarterbacks Getting Help From Unlikely Source – Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick may not be creating splash plays at the same level the last few years than when he was first acquired by the team, but he’s still one of the league’s best safeties and his role goes beyond what he’s doing on the field. Speaking to the media this week during the team’s mandatory minicamp, Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth said that Fitzpatrick has been a good resource for the team’s quarterbacks by playing against him and being able to pick his brain.

“Being able to play against Minkah every single day is so educational. It’s kind of like having a guy like Aaron [Rodgers] on our side. You have a guy like Minkah who’s such a cerebral player, such an elite player in this league, and you know, pick his brain and see how he sees the game from his perspective of a safety, what he’s looking at, how he’s looking at the quarterback’s demeanor, eyes, all those things is awesome. And he’ll ask our guys and me as many questions as we’re trying to ask him,” Arth said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube.

Arth said Fitzpatrick comes down during individual drills and catches balls and tries to get tips from the perspective of a quarterback, and said having Fitzpatrick around is “great for our team.”

Fitzpatrick has always tried to find ways to get better and improve his game, so it’s no surprise that he’s trying to pick the brain of quarterbacks and see what they’re looking for and how they’re viewing the game. His providing his expertise on the other end to help the quarterbacks understand what he’s looking for at safety and understanding how a defense may be trying to read them is only going to help that entire room get better.

It’s not often that a quarterback coach talks up a safety for helping make his room better, but it shows the uniqueness of a player like Fitzpatrick. Not only is he a leader and a mentor for Pittsburgh’s defense, but he can help on the offensive side of the ball. He’s a player that quarterbacks have avoided in the past few years which is one cause for his lack of splash plays and interceptions, but the Steelers offense has to go against him every day in practice. Going up against a player of his caliber makes the unit better, and learning what he’s thinking and what he’s looking for will help the quarterbacks more effective attack defenses.

The Steelers still have faith in Minkah Fitzpatrick, and with the extra work he’s putting in to learn from the quarterbacks and also help them out, 2025 could be a return to form for the former All-Pro.