Steelers QB Coach Tom Arth Thinks Aaron Rodgers Is Still ‘At The Top Of His Game’

The quarterback position has been a massive issue for the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years. Since losing Ben Roethlisberger, they’ve felt directionless under center. That’s also resulted in their offense being putrid. However, they made a big move to change that this offseason, signing Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers isn’t the same player he once was, he’s still one of the most skilled quarterbacks of all time. And Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth is excited to work with him.

“I still think he’s at the top of his game,” Arth said Wednesday via audio provided by the team. “I think he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league. You go through free agency, and you watch all the available free agents and quarterbacks.

“Aaron was extremely impressive. He still throws the ball very well. He’s accurate. He’s so smart. You see his decision making, doesn’t take a lot of sacks, doesn’t turn the ball over. It was exciting, that opportunity, when that started to become a possibility for us. I was really hopeful that it would all work out. And I’m glad that it did.”

Arth is actually familiar with Rodgers. The two of them spent a little bit of time together when Arth was on the Green Bay Packers in 2006. Now, the two are reunited, although with Arth coaching Rodgers this time around.

There’s been a lot of debate about what Aaron Rodgers has left in the tank. In his two years with the New York Jets, things didn’t go well. He tore his Achilles in 2023, and in 2024, he looked like he was on the decline. Specifically, much of Rodgers’ athleticism seems to be gone.

Kwity Paye takes down Rodgers to seal the win for the @Colts! pic.twitter.com/ObcjmxnRXK — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2024

However, Arth doesn’t seem to think the four-time NFL MVP is washed up. There might be some evidence that backs that up as well. Toward the end of last season, Rodgers started to look more like himself. He still wasn’t moving like he used to, but his abilities as a passer didn’t seem too diminished.

This season, another year removed from his Achilles injury, Rodgers could take more steps in the right direction. He’s got a good chance to be Pittsburgh’s best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger.

Could Rodgers look like he did in his prime with the Packers? That’s probably not going to happen. If he gives the Steelers average quarterback play, though, their offense could drastically improve. Rodgers shouldn’t have to be the MVP version of himself for the Steelers to succeed this year, although they’d love for that to happen.