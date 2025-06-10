Steelers Players React To Aaron Rodgers Signing

Getting a new quarterback in the building is always a momentous occasion for any football team because of the position’s importance in the game of football. But that is amplified when it’s somebody the caliber of Aaron Rodgers, who will eventually be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and remembered as one of the five best quarterbacks in NFL history.

It’s been a long time coming in Pittsburgh with rumors swirling for nearly three full months since the start of free agency. But he officially signed and Steelers players have plenty to say on the subject at mandatory minicamp this week.

“The opportunity to learn from and work with a guy like that is second to none,” rookie QB Will Howard said via P-G’s Brian Batko on X. “…He seems fired up. He seems like he wants to be here and he’s all in.”

Before his signing was made official, Will Howard told Kay Adams that he would love to play with Rodgers and grew up idolizing him. According to Rodgers’ former QB coach and OC Tom Clements, Rodgers makes an excellent mentor to young quarterbacks in the room with him. That is the perfect setup for Howard and for the Steelers.

TE Pat Freiermuth should benefit greatly from having a quarterback like Rodgers on the roster. He gave a more complete summary of his thoughts via Not Just Football with Cam Heyward this morning, but he said more during a media session today at minicamp.

“He was a four-time NFL MVP for a reason,” Freiermuth said in a clip by 93.7 The Fan on X. “We’re just excited, the offense, to get him here and start working and building that chemistry for the season.”

With Rodgers entering his 21st season in the NFL, he has been a professional athlete nearly as long as some of these players have been alive. OLB Nick Herbig gave his thoughts of playing with a living legend of the sport. Herbig was four years old when Rodgers entered the league.

“Obviously I love Mason [Rudolph], Will [Howard], and Skylar [Thompson], but it’s Aaron Rodgers. Like he’s a four-time MVP. He won a Super Bowl,” Herbig said in a clip by Mark Kaboly on X. “He’s done it at the highest level…just having a guy like that with his experience and knowledge and being able to pass that along even though I’m not a quarterback just having a guy like that around the team is awesome.”

Big things are expected from WR Roman Wilson this season after an injury robbed him of his rookie year. How he looked at minicamp and training camp might dictate how aggressive the Steelers need to be to add to the room. He seems excited to get an opportunity to work with Rodgers.

“Very excited,” Wilson said in a clip by The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. “Probably Hall of Famer, Super Bowl champion, just a lot of experience, a lot of wisdom and a guy I can learn from.”