Steelers Place TE Donald Parham Jr. On IR, Out For Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed veteran tight end Donald Parham Jr. on injured reserve, officially ending his season.

We have placed TE Donald Parham on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/2nIHe3p916 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 5, 2025

Parham suffered a torn Achilles during Tuesday’s practice. Because he was placed on injured reserve at this point of the season, he isn’t eligible to return later this year and will miss 2025. Given the serious nature of the injury, this move was expected, and his recovery is likely to take roughly one full year.

Pittsburgh signed Parham signed early in the offseason and was pushing to make the team’s 53-man roster. An imposing physical presence at 6’8 and 240 pounds, he failed to appear in a regular season game last season. Instead, he spent 2024 on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.

But Donald Parham made plays the previous four years while with the Los Angeles Chargers. From 2020-2023, he caught 67 receptions for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season came in 2023, finishing with 27 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns.

Pittsburgh has yet to add a tight end to replace Parham’s spot on the depth chart. Currently on roster are Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and rookie JJ Galbreath. There’s also rookie DJ Thomas-Jones, a hybrid player listed as a fullback but played tight end throughout his college career. In 2024, the team kept four tight ends on its initial 53-man roster: Freiermuth, Washington, Heyward, and MyCole Pruitt.

The team has been connected to Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, who has deep ties to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Reports about a potential deal are mixed and hinge on Smith’s ability to work out a long-term contract he’s seeking with Miami.

With Parham on injured reserve, the Steelers have two spots open on their offseason roster. The team made a roster swap earlier in the day, signing veteran safety Quindell Johnson while releasing Joshuah Bledsoe in a corresponding move.