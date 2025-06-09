Steelers OT Troy Fautanu ‘Gonna Be A Star’, Beat Writer Predicts

Troy Fautanu barely played as a rookie, but those who cover the Steelers continue to describe him in glowing terms. Entering his second season, he should step right in and solidify the right tackle position for a decade, it seems. He certainly has the talent and potential for that, but patience is a virtue for a reason.

Appearing on last night’s #1 Cochran Sports Showdown panel, both Mark Kaboly and Ray Fittipaldo showered Troy Fautanu with praise. Kaboly said he saw nothing in his first six practices to change his mind. “If there was such a thing as Player of the Year on the offensive line, it’s gonna be him for the Steelers. You could tell that he just has it”.

There is, finally, a sort of Offensive Lineman of the Year Award, at the NFL level. They are calling it the Protector of the Year, technically, and it will debut in 2025. Just in time for Troy Fautanu to win it—though of course Kaboly was referring to the Steelers, specifically. “Fautanu, I’m not worried about him. He’s gonna be a star”.

And he’s hardly alone, as Fittipaldo has consistently beaten the same drum for some time. “Troy Fautanu was their best lineman when he got hurt this year; he’s gonna be their best lineman [this year] if he stays healthy”, he said. And he more than anyone has broadcast this idea that Fautanu was already that good last year.

There is a reason, of course, that the Steelers drafted Troy Fautanu in the first round, passing on great centers. They eventually drafted C Zach Frazier in the second, but they passed on Graham Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson, too.

Of course, it’s too early to make any kind of judgment. Fautanu has 55 snaps under his belt, suffering a knee injury after his NFL debut. He already missed a lot of training camp and the preseason due to injury, but the Steelers clearly like him. The fact that they rushed him into the lineup in Week 2 as soon as they felt he was healthy speaks volumes.

But now that he is back healthy, it’s time for his play to speak for him. And he’s eager to have it do just that. Speaking to reporters earlier this offseason, his comments reflected a team-centric individual. He spoke of his emotions of losing opportunities to play, but also of feeling like a burden. In his eyes, he let his team down by not being out there with them.

He can make up for all of that by playing up to his talents this year. Those who actually watch him in practice, including the coaches, have nothing but praise for him. Now, he isn’t going to come in and win All-Pro awards, most likely. But he could help turn this Steelers offensive line unit into a true asset.