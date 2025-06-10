Steelers OLB Coach Denzel Martin Not Worried About T.J. Watt’s Mandatory Minicamp Absence

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is not in attendance at the team’s mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract, but his position coach isn’t concerned that Watt’s not around. Speaking to reporters today during the first day of mandatory minicamp, Denzel Martin said that he knows Watt will be ready whenever he does arrive and start working with the team.

“We talk to him all the time,” Martin said via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who added that Martin said they know Watt is working and the team knows what he’s doing.

Martin said that the team knows Watt is working “as we speak,” per Chris Adamski of TribLive.

Watt’s absence is notable because it’s a sign that he’s unhappy with his contract situation and he’s not on the field working with his teammates. But in totality, it’s not all that big of a deal for his play on the field. It’s not as if Watt has a new defensive system to learn or new coaches to learn from, and if he’s working out on his own and staying in shape, it shouldn’t be difficult to get back up to speed whenever he reports to the team.

It would be beneficial to have his leadership and voice in the building, and getting acclimated to new teammates, such as Derrick Harmon, who will line up next to Watt defensively, is important. So his absence isn’t completely worth downplaying, but Martin doesn’t seem to view it as a big deal.

The next big question is Watt’s participation in training camp if he doesn’t have a new contract by then. He can opt to hold-in, show up but not participate, and with him not showing up for mandatory minicamp, that seems to be the most likely path if he doesn’t have a new contract in hand by the time the team reports to Saint Vincent College.

After a season where he registered just 11.5 sacks, the Steelers may have some trepidation about giving Watt a contract that pays him among the best defensive players in football. But he’s been a menace as a pass-rusher for most of his career and it feels like a deal will eventually get done, even if it means Watt is going to have to miss some time getting prepared with his teammates.

He’s surely motivated to bounce back after how last season ended and he’s working out on his own and getting his body right. It doesn’t sound as if there’s much concern from the coaching staff, especially Martin, about Watt not being around, and if nothing else, it gives a chance for someone like Nick Herbig to get more reps against starters and fine-tune his craft. As long as Watt is the same productive player when he gets back, his absence isn’t a very big deal.