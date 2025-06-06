Steelers Officially Announce Aaron Rodgers Signing

QB Aaron Rodgers officially has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday night. The news comes hours after multiple reports, including Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that Rodgers had informed the team that he was signing with them, but the move – pending a physical – wasn’t official until now.

Rodgers is expected to fly into Pittsburgh tomorrow to officially sign the deal. Financial terms of his contract still aren’t officially known. Nor is the jersey number he’ll wear, obscured in the mock photo the team released, though odds are good he’ll sport No. 8.

Rodgers, 41, is a four-time MVP who will come in and likely be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback for 2025. He spent the first 18 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers and the last two with the New York Jets. He was released by New York following a 2024 campaign where they went just 5-12 with Rodgers coming off a torn Achilles, and they wound up signing former Steelers QB Justin Fields in free agency.

Pittsburgh was patient and waited out Rodgers’ timeline, which was delayed as he dealt with issues in his personal life, he told Pat McAfee in April. While the team signed free agent quarterback Mason Rudolph and drafted Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the expectation since March was that the team would sign Rodgers, and now that’s become reality.

The Steelers will be hoping Rodgers has something left in the tank and can help the team be competitive and win their first playoff game since 2016. With Rodgers signing a one-year deal, the Steelers will still need a long-term answer at quarterback, but with a roster built to win now, Rodgers can step in as a starter.

Signing him now also allows him to be on the field for mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 9. That will be his first time on the field with his Steelers teammates and coaches, and the start of minicamp was a date that the Steelers reportedly felt was important to have Rodgers on board for.

It was a long process, but the Steelers finally have their answer at quarterback for 2025. They’ll likely head into training camp with the four quarterbacks they have on the roster now with Rodgers, Rudolph, Howard and Skylar Thompson, who signed a reserve/futures deal with the team in January.

Rodgers will also get a chance to work with Mike Tomlin, who was a big reason why Rodgers wound up in Pittsburgh. The two have mutual respect for each other, and they’ll get a chance to work together and compete for a common goal to bring a seventh Lombardi Trophy to Pittsburgh.