Steelers O-Line Spends Evening At The Ballpark

After a day of practice, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line went to the ballpark to spend their Wednesday evening. A group mainly consisting of the Steelers’ front five attended tonight’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros. As pointed out during the broadcast and highlighted by PNC Park’s PA announcer, the group hung out in a suite to take in the game.

Group of #Steelers taking in tonight's Pirates' game at PNC Park. pic.twitter.com/xk5pjQsXdJ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) June 4, 2025

Among those in attendance were Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Zach Frazier, Dylan Cook, and undrafted rookies Gareth Warren and Aiden Williams.

A solid team-bonding exercise that follows the entire team’s trip to Kennywood on Monday. An offensive line works as a unit and is dependent on each other, making it more unique than other position groups. If one fails, they all fail.

Pittsburgh has one of the NFL’s youngest offensive lines and a group under the spotlight this season. Left tackle Broderick Jones is facing more pressure than arguably any other Steeler, while Fautanu is hoping to bounce back after an injury-marred rookie season. McCormick is poised to start wire-to-wire for the first time in his career, while Cook, Warren, and Williams are fighting for their place on the roster or practice squad.

So far, the group is proving to be the Pirates’ good-luck charm. Though playing better after promoting Don Kelly to manager, Pittsburgh still came into the game 22-39 with the National League’s second-worst record, only ahead of the historically abysmal Colorado Rockies. As of this writing, the Buccos are leading the Houston Astros 3-0. Hopefully, the Pirates can protect the lead as well as the Steelers’ offensive line must protect its quarterback this season.