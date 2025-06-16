Steelers Not Better Team Right Now Than They Were Last Season, Gerry Dulac Believes

Despite the many changes the Pittsburgh Steelers have made since last year, they’re still not necessarily in a better place. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they still have a lot to prove to make that claim. Of course, they’re not the ones making it, but many in the offseason seek out reasons for optimism.

And there is reason for optimism, of course, concerning the Steelers this year. While they traded George Pickens, DK Metcalf is a more consistent and mature parallel. They should also see internal growth from their young wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson can be a big part of the offense this year, as will DL Derrick Harmon. But there was optimism last year, too, and we saw how the season fell apart.

Since last season, the Steelers turned over the roster substantially. They parted with QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, WRs George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Mike Williams, OL Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels, DL Larry Ogunjobi, ILB Elandon Roberts, and CB Donte Jackson. While they are confident in the players they brought in as replacements, they have to prove themselves first.

“Are they a better team now than they were at this time last year? I personally don’t think so,” Dulac told Rich Eisen, talking about the Steelers of 2025. “When you lose 10 of 22 starters, it’s difficult to say without many major changes. One, of course, DK Metcalf. But you lose a guy with George Pickens. Now, DK Metcalf is a step above George Pickens, no question, but you’re kind of right back to where you were last year [with no clear WR No. 2].”

After the Steelers traded George Pickens, and once Aaron Rodgers signed, the depth at wide receiver jumped to the top of the concern list. Do the Steelers have a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver on the roster? Is it Calvin Austin III, as WR coach Zach Azzanni claims, or maybe Roman Wilson? Maybe one of them can provide the answer — but we can’t know in June.

“I still believe that they will go out and get some other type of No. 2,” the Steelers beat writer added referring to another receiver. “Maybe there’s a couple of Aaron Rodgers receivers out there. I wouldn’t look for any blockbuster trade or anything like that, but I would not be surprised if they added another wide receiver to help out Aaron Rodgers.”

The Steelers finished the 2024 season 10-7, posting another one-and-done Wild Card loss in the playoffs. But they started the season 10-3 before losing their final five games. A lot of that had to do with the schedule escalating in difficulty, which as time passes, we seem to forget. Bear in mind, they lost to the Eagles and Chiefs, who competed in the Super Bowl, and the Ravens twice, both in Baltimore. But they’re going to have a tough schedule this year, too.