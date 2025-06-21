Steelers Not Among Teams CB Jaire Alexander Considered

The idea of cornerback Jaire Alexander joining the Pittsburgh Steelers was more theory than reality. Despite plenty of fans wishing Alexander would strengthen the Steelers’ secondary, he chose the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens instead. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has detailed other teams in the mix. Pittsburgh wasn’t among them.

Reporting over the weekend, Fowler indicated the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons were also possibilities for Alexander.

“Falcons he was considering,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “Miami Dolphins, he was also considering.”

A graphic accompanying his commentary also listed the Kansas City Chiefs among teams interested in signing him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the Carolina Panthers also expressed interest.

A note on how Jaire Alexander ended up a Baltimore Raven pic.twitter.com/cJ736wsVGE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 21, 2025

Perhaps that report wasn’t an exhaustive list of all the teams that made a play for Alexander but if the Steelers were considered serious suitors, they likely would’ve been added in Fowler’s report. Especially considering Fowler previously covered the AFC North and is someone plugged-in with Pittsburgh.

Fowler noted that Baltimore recruited Alexander most aggressively, using ties to former college teammate Lamar Jackson to convince Jaire Alexander to accept less money to sign with the Ravens. He inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, $2 million of that containing playing time incentives. Health has been Alexander’s biggest issue, the eighth-year veteran appearing in 14 total games over the past two years.

As Dave Bryan has discussed, it would’ve been difficult for Pittsburgh to get a deal done with the two-time Pro Bowler. The Steelers don’t structure contracts with non-quarterbacks with incentives and Alexander’s deal was likely going to contain them given his injury history that would mitigate the risk any team would take on. Also, Pittsburgh has two established outside corners in Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. with no logical option in the slot. In Baltimore, Marlon Humphrey frequently sees nickel snaps, making a more seamless fit.

The Miami Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey remains the top cornerback available, expected to be traded by training camp. Plenty of rumors about Ramsey and the Steelers have popped up over the past week. Time will tell if they have any validity or if they’ll be as imaginary as Pittsburgh’s hopes of signing Alexander.