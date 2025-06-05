Steelers Need To Get Closer To Super Bowl For T.J. Watt To Want To Stay, Charlie Batch Believes

Amid contract negotiations, Pittsburgh Steelers’ star outside linebacker T.J. Watt wants to be a one-helmet guy, just like his friend and teammate Cameron Heyward. The Steelers also want that, which makes it seem like a deal between the two sides will come together eventually.

But for former Steelers’ quarterback and current analyst Charlie Batch, there’s nothing guaranteed in the business of football. Appearing on the “Up And Adams Show” with host Kay Adams Wednesday, Batch stated that Watt needs to determine what his priorities are moving forward in his football life, and that anything is possible when it comes to financials in the NFL landscape, meaning he could see Watt playing for another franchise before it’s all said and done.

Adams asked point-blank if Batch believes Watt will finish his career as a Steeler. Batch was hesitant.

“That’s tough to say because I don’t know how long he wants to play. Typically, you sign a four-year deal, and then let’s see what happens later on in his career. He needs to get closer to that Super Bowl — if not winning that Super Bowl — for him to be convinced that he wants to stay here,” Batch said regarding Watt, according to video via the show’s X account. “He wants to be a one-helmet guy. Cam Heyward showed him how that works. But ultimately, the goal in Pittsburgh is not to win division titles, it’s to win a Super Bowl.

“So he’s gonna pay attention to how the roster is made up. The last time he went through a contract dispute, that went all the way down to the start of the regular season. So that’s not gonna change.”

Will T.J. Watt retire a Steeler? Charlie Batch says Watt wants to be a “one-helmet guy” — but the team needs to contend to keep him.@heykayadams | @CharlieBatch16 pic.twitter.com/NAyp2RG9Bj — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 4, 2025

Watt has stated his desire time and time again that he wants to be in Pittsburgh, doesn’t want to play anywhere else, and wants to get over the hump in the playoffs with the Black and Gold. He’s beyond frustrated with the lack of playoff success and is out of answers as to why the Steelers simply can’t get it done on the big stage.

It’s eating at him, but that doesn’t mean he wants out, even with that strange Instagram post he had this offseason, throwing up the peace sign with no other caption or words, leading many to speculate that he was frustrated and potentially wanting out.

Being that one-helmet guy, especially in a storied career like the one Watt has had, matters. Especially when it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers and the history of defense that franchise has, Watt might be one of the best of all-time in franchise history when it’s all said and done, should he stay.

That matters.

But he also wants to win badly, add a Super Bowl to his resume, and taste the sweetness of victory at the mountaintop. It’s hard to believe the Steelers are anywhere close to that right now, so it makes sense if Watt wants to keep an eye on how the roster is being built, contracts are handed out, and more.

For Batch, Watt isn’t looking around right now, wondering if he can win in Pittsburgh — at least, that’s what he believes. But at some point, it could happen.

“So all I say is the business projects kinda where you go as it relates to what you’re looking for. Circumstances obviously play a factor, but it’s just the fact that at some point in your career as an NFL player, you have to be prepared to move on at some particular point,” Batch added regarding Watt and his future as a Steeler. “I’m not saying that it’s happening right now for T.J. All I’m saying is, the longer you get into your career, when things are missing off your resume, you start to pay attention to everything around you.”

What Watt is missing is that major piece, which is the hardware that comes with a Super Bowl. Individually, he’s done everything he can, from winning a Defensive Player of the Year award to earning All-Pros, trips to the Pro Bowl, and tying the NFL’s single-season sacks record.

The focus now is on winning the big game. Can he do that in Pittsburgh in the near future? That remains to be seen, though many don’t believe that’s the case.

Time will tell, though.