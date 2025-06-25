Steelers LB Unit Lands Outside Of Top 10 In Pro Football Focus Rankings

It’s one of the stronger positions on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, and yet it’s ranked near the middle of the pack in the NFL.
That would be the linebacker position led by Patrick Queen and second-year man Payton Wilson under new linebackers coach Scott McCurley. In the position rankings from Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman Wednesday morning, the Steelers landed at No. 13, one spot behind the Cleveland Browns, surprisingly.
The Steelers found themselves ahead of both the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 15) and the Baltimore Ravens (No. 16) in the rankings, though. But the 13th overall spot for the Steelers feels a bit low, considering the talent and the depth Pittsburgh has at off-ball linebacker.
“Patrick Queen struggled to a 56.8 PFF overall grade in his first season as a Steeler,” Wasserman writes, according to PFF.com. “He played his best football in Baltimore alongside Roquan Smith, so Pittsburgh is likely hoping 2024 third-round pick Payton Wilson can fill that role after posting a solid 74.0 PFF overall grade in his rookie campaign.
“Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb are both credible run defenders with enough experience to enter the starting lineup if needed.”
While Queen was a bit of a disappointment in his first year with the Steelers, struggling from a PFF grade aspect while also missing 22 tackles on the year, he was better than PFF credited him for. Queen played in every game last season and finished with 129 tackles to lead the team.
He needs to create more splash plays for the Steelers in Year 2 while also improving communication, which was a major issue last season with him wearing the green dot.
Next to Queen, expectations are sky-high for Wilson in Year 2. He’s stepping into the starting lineup after the departure of Elandon Roberts in free agency and is poised for a giant leap. Wilson flashed last season in a limited role, and now that he should be the starter and see more snaps in 2025, his production should go through the roof.
Depth is very good for the Steelers, too, with Cole Holcomb returning from injury after missing half of the 2023 season and all of 2024. He appears to be in great shape, and teammates are raving about how he looks in practices so far this offseason. If he can return to form, the Steelers will once again have a great trio at inside linebacker.
Malik Harrison joins the fold this year, too, after signing a two-year deal in free agency to leave the Ravens. He’s in the mold of Roberts as that downhill thumper against the run. He can also handle some snaps as an edge rusher and will be a special-teams piece.
Mark Robinson and rookie seventh-round pick Carson Bruener will battle for the final roster spot and a special-teams role, giving the Steelers some very good depth to work with under McCurley, who takes over for the departed Aaron Curry.
On paper, things look quite good for the Steelers at inside linebacker. That needs to translate onto the field in 2025. The pieces are in place to be one of the best groups in the league at the position.