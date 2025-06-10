Steelers Inside Linebackers Coach Scott McCurley Explains Where Payton Wilson Needs To Improve

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting second-year linebacker Payton Wilson to take a leap this season as he’ll likely slide into a starting role next to Patrick Queen. It’s no sure thing, however, with Cole Holcomb back healthy, and inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley talked about where Wilson needs to get better.

“Expanding his role, I think it’s understanding, it’s experience and it’s awareness in the run game as much as anything. ‘Cause I like his size, I think he’s a strong player, it’s just getting that experience in the run game, understanding where his fits are, the looks from the offense, how they’re gonna block him, where the blocks are coming from, how to put myself in position to play off blocks and finish on the ball,” McCurley said via audio provided by the team’s PR department. “But he’s getting there. You talk about a guy who works at it, he understands how to take the next step, and we’re getting him there right now.”

Wilson should get better with more experience and more time on the field, but his run fits were the area he needed to improve the most last season. It’s no surprise that was the first area McCurley cited where Wilson needs to get better, and he’ll have to show improvement there if he wants to be a full-time starter.

Wilson’s blend of size and speed gives him the physical tools he needs to succeed, and if he can put it together with reading the offense and becoming a better run defender, he has the potential to be one of the best linebackers in football. Since being drafted, he’s been a hard worker willing to do anything the team needs him to do. If he can continue to work and improve when it comes to figuring out his run fits and taking the right angles to the ball carrier, Wilson could have a breakout sophomore campaign.

This is his first opportunity working under McCurley, who was hired this offseason, and maybe that’s a partnership that can help Wilson develop. McCurley helped DeMarvion Overshown have a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys last year and Wilson could have a similar type of season with more reps and experience in practice.

Pittsburgh has plenty of depth at inside linebacker, with Holcomb, Malik Harrison, Carson Bruener and Mark Robinson behind Queen and Wilson, and the room has the potential to be really strong. That could be the case if Payton Wilson can take a leap, and he and Queen could form a really nice starting duo.