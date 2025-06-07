Steelers Forgotten Leaders: Jason Worilds Paces The Pass Rush

A new series to help take us through the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 offseason. It’s easy to remember QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Franco Harris, and WR Hines Ward. Names who routinely led the team as passers, rushers, and receivers. But those household names didn’t lead the way every single year. Since the 1970 merger, there’s been a healthy number of obscure one-offs who finished first once, never to do so again.

That’ll be our trip down memory lane. The criteria are simple. Lead the Steelers in passing, rushing, receiving yards, or sacks during a season once, and only once, during their time with the team.

After checking out Jonathan Dwyer earlier this week, we’ll flip over to the defensive side of the ball to remember the time Jason Worilds led the team in sacks.

Forgotten Leaders – Jason Worilds (2013 – 8 Sacks)

Jason Worilds’ NFL career is primarily remembered for how it ended—retiring early to become a Jehovah’s Witness. What’s forgotten is how strongly his career had come along over his final two NFL seasons. With just 10 sacks over his first three years, he faced his fair share of “bust” questions as a former second-round pick. But starting in 2013, the light came on.

Eventually, at least. Even early in the season, it felt like more of the same from Worilds. He failed to register a sack in his first four games and had just one through Week 8. But he picked up a pair in a high-scoring loss to the New England Patriots, sacking QB Tom Brady on the Pats’ opening possession and again to get his defense off the field in the third quarter when the game remained competitive.

The second was more impressive than the first (and Cam Heyward’s pressure helped on the second), but both came on third down.

Jason Worilds finished the season hot. From Weeks 11-16, he racked up 19 QB hits and five sacks. They were overshadowed by the outcome. On the season, in games in which he had a sack, the Steelers went just 3-3. And they were 0-2 in the games in which he picked up a pair, also losing to Baltimore after his Patriots showing.

He finished the season as Pittsburgh’s clear leader, though his competition was light. The next closest to him were Cam Heyward and LaMarr Woodley with five sacks apiece. Woodley could’ve ended the year on top, but he missed five games with an injury as his career spiraled downward after his long-term deal.

Jason Worilds would tie the team lead the following year, matching Heyward with 7.5 sacks. Then, he abruptly announced his retirement before turning 27, focusing on his faith journey instead of his football career.

Eight sacks isn’t a small number, but to lead the Steelers with that many in this day and age, it’s uncommon. Every year since 2017, the team’s pace car has registered more. But there was a defensive dry spell from 2012-2016, and guys like Jason Worilds filled that gap. With good, not great, production, the right kind of “Hey, that was alright” season to make this list.