Steelers Expect 7th Round Pick Donte Kent To Contribute ‘Sooner Than Later’

Don’t tell Omar Khan rookie cornerback Donte Kent is “only” a seventh round pick. The last selection the Pittsburgh Steelers made of April’s 2025 draft, Kent was the biggest Wild Card. Off many draft radars, admittedly including our own, Kent was the only non-Big Ten pick the organization made this year. Hailing from the MAC, a conference where the Steelers have found gems before, the team’s pre-draft interest in him wasn’t visible. But behind the scenes, Khan and company were doing their homework.

“Donte, spent significant time studying his film,” Khan said in the latest episode of the team’s docu-series, The Standard, which aired Friday evening. “Looking at his production, both not only on the defensive side but on special teams. The more we watched, the more excited we got about him. Solid character.”

A three-time conference selection, Kent started four years at Central Michigan. He lacked interceptions but still made plenty of plays on the football, breaking up a school-record 47 passes. On special teams, he served as a gunner and part-time returner, running back one punt for a touchdown in 2024.

Like most seventh round picks, Donte Kent’s path to making the 53-man roster won’t be easy and will come on special teams. He’ll battle the likes of veteran James Pierre and fellow rookies like UDFA safety Sebastian Castro for his place on the team. We gave Kent low odds to make the initial 53, but Khan shares a more optimistic and urgent tone.

“Another guy that’s got a really good opportunity,” he said. “And we expect him to contribute sooner than later.”

A year ago might’ve given Kent a better chance. Pittsburgh went into 2024 without established starting gunners and found their solutions after cutdowns. Pierre was brought back while WR Ben Skowronek was signed to the practice squad and soon found his place on the active roster. Both remain on the 2025 squad as the favorites for those key special teams spots. Pittsburgh also added cornerback depth in veteran Brandin Echols while Cory Trice Jr. and Beanie Bishop have strong odds to stick.

Even if Kent can’t make an immediate contribution, starting out on the practice squad would serve him well. From there, one in-season injury could see him called up and get his first taste of regular season action.