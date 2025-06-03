Steelers’ Exec Explains Team’s Thought Process Extending Cam Heyward

Though it seems obvious now, this time one year ago, there was a heated debate over whether Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cam Heyward would and should receive a contract extension. Coming off his worst season due to a groin injury suffered in the 2023 season opener, Heyward was approaching his mid-30s—a time when most players, especially those in the trenches, are steadily declining.

So it was controversial when Pittsburgh extended Heyward on a three-year, $45 million contract days before the 2024 season began. Though the deal carried plenty of “outs” and protection for the Steelers, it was still a show of faith in what Heyward could do.

Heyward rewarded the chance. He roared back with one of his best seasons, finishing with 71 tackles and eight sacks along with Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Given his position and age, calling it historic isn’t hyperbole.

Reflecting back on the deal, the Steelers’ Director of Pro Scouting discussed the team’s thought process and, more generally, how to know when a veteran player is still worth paying.

“A couple years ago, Cam Heyward has been fantastic for us,” White told Raiders’ beat writer Hondo Carpenter on his YouTube channel. “Then he got injured. When he came back from injury, he toughed it out. You’re watching him at the end of the year, you’re like, how are you? Your performance was down because you were nicked. So is he nicked and still good? Or is he coming back and going to be a dude?

“Last year, we gave him money, we paid him. Because he’s Cam Heyward, he’s Mr. Captain. He does all that other stuff right. He’s a great Steeler. He comes back and has another Pro Bowl season at 35-ish years. We love the guy. Love him in the locker room. Does all the other stuff right. Has all the intangibles, and he can still play.”

White wasn’t in charge of making the decision, though his role as a pro scout is to evaluate other potential options Pittsburgh could have, and if Heyward’s market value made sense.

Clearly, Heyward the person helped incentivize Pittsburgh to pay Heyward the player. A long-time captain, Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner, leader, and face of the franchise. Extending Heyward gave him the chance to be a rare “one-helmet” player, spending his entire career with the team that drafted him. Given his success in 2024, he has a strong chance of playing out his contract through 2026.

Heyward’s success bolstered his Hall of Fame chances. Prior to 2024, his Canton chances felt borderline. With more accolades to add to his resume and closing in on 90 sacks, he could cement his chances with two more quality seasons.

While Cam Heyward is an anomaly, White said those are decisions every general manager and team must make each offseason.

“All that stuff is going through your head while you’re balancing it,” White said. “Is this guy still going, or did he have a bad year? Was he nicked? Is he healthy? And how does he compare to everyone else around the league, and what do we have to pay that guy?”

How well teams make those judgment calls contributes to the team’s success. Hang onto a player too long or hand out a bad contract, and it’ll feel like an anchor around the team’s neck. Pittsburgh has gotten it wrong before and will again in the future, but every franchise does. However, they nailed it with Cam Heyward, who is proving to be one of football’s unicorns.