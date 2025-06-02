Steelers ‘Don’t Care’ WR DK Metcalf Skipped OTAs, Believes Beat Writer

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers drew headlines for not attending the first week of Pittsburgh Steelers’ OTAs, he was hardly the only notable absence during the team’s first week of spring practice. Of those under contract, and Rodgers is not, WR DK Metcalf and EDGE T.J. Watt were two Steelers’ starters who didn’t appear at any of the three voluntary practice sessions. Despite Metcalf inking a $150 million deal in his trade over from Seattle, beat writer Gerry Dulac doesn’t believe Pittsburgh’s brass cares about Metcalf missing the recent sessions.

“I fully believe the Steelers really don’t care that he’s not here for OTAs,” Dulac told Pittsburgh radio station 102.5 DVE Monday morning. “I don’t think that’s a big deal to them at all.”

Given their choice, Pittsburgh probably would’ve elected Metcalf to be with the rest of his teammates. But he also attended portions of the first two offseason phases earlier this year, spending time at the team facility and with his new Steelers’ teammates.

Metcalf is being counted on to become not just the Steelers’ No. 1 receiver but a star player capable of producing at a consistently high-level. Pittsburgh broke plenty of precedent in acquiring him. The Steelers gave up a high-prized draft pick, a move they’ve only recently made for the likes of FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. They signed Metcalf to a long-term deal without him playing a down for the team, making him the highest-paid external addition in team history, no less.

It’s unclear if Metcalf will attend this week’s set of practices that run Tuesday through Thursday. To Dulac, all the team cares about is the week after.

“I think by the time minicamp comes, they would like it if he was here,” he said.

Pittsburgh’s mandatory minicamp runs June 10-12. Players who don’t attend are subject to fines, making odds high Metcalf will appear. The question if Watt will join his teammates is a separate topic.

With Metcalf away and surely training on his own, it’s worth wondering: Is he spending that time with Aaron Rodgers? The two have already worked out at least once this offseason. Both live close to each other in California. If Metcalf and Rodgers aren’t going to make the trip into Pittsburgh to gain rapport with the rest of their roster, the least they can do is train together.