Steelers ‘Didn’t Really Want’ Justin Fields, Thinks NFL Insider

ESPN insider Peter Schrager is seemingly pushing back on the notion the Pittsburgh Steelers truly settled for Aaron Rodgers as the team’s third choice behind Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford. Sharing his thoughts on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Schrager thinks if there was a will, there would’ve been a way to keep Fields in Pittsburgh.

“Everyone’s like, they really wanted Fields,” Schrager told the show. “If they really wanted Fields, they would’ve paid Fields big money. That was my take on the whole thing. ‘They really wanted Stafford.’ Well, Stafford wasn’t going…they didn’t really want Fields. If they really wanted Fields, you give him $40 million and you’re there.”

“If the Steelers really wanted Justin Fields they would’ve paid him big money.. They didn’t offer him what the Jets offered him.. The Aaron Rodgers deal is great value” @PSchrags #PMSLive https://t.co/aRCKEROBrv pic.twitter.com/LCEiZH4RXk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 17, 2025

Fields received contract offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. Reportedly, the Jets’ deal was more attractive, offering guaranteed money in the second year of the deal that Pittsburgh did not. Fields left for the Jets, inking a two-year, $40 million contract.

Schrager’s correct in saying if Pittsburgh was all-in on Fields, they could’ve and would’ve offered more. But every team has a price they’re willing to pay and not go beyond. The Steelers had valid reasons for not writing Fields a blank check after starting six games in one year with the team, asked to manage it more than lead the charge. Fields still appears to have been the team’s first choice and not signing him isn’t evidence against that. Just in the way the Carolina Panthers’ first choice in free agency was DT Milton Williams before the New England Patriots came in at the last second to sweeten the pot and pry him away.

Schrager also acknowledged Fields may have chosen the Jets no matter what the Steelers offered. Fields was understandably unhappy with being replaced mid-season for Russell Wilson and New York seemingly gave Fields a clear runway to the starting job all season, an element crucial to his decision. Pittsburgh likely would’ve kept more quarterback doors open the rest of the offseason.

No matter if Rodgers was first, second, or third choice, he’s the Steelers’ starting quarterback. Schrager praised how cheap the deal is for a veteran starting quarterback with Rodgers’ resume.

“Aaron Rodgers at $10 million a year with incentives that can get him to $20 [million],” he said. “It’s a great value.”

The NFL knows how to create a storyline. It’s no coincidence Week One will pit both quarterbacks against their former teams when the Steelers travel to play the Jets in the season opener. The winner of that game won’t necessarily be proven correct in their offseason choices, the next 16 games will dictate that, but it’ll certainly get their team off on the right foot.