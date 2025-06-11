Steelers Defense ‘Was Talking So Much’ DK Metcalf Couldn’t Hear Snap Count

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big splash to begin the offseason, sending a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for WR DK Metcalf. In Pittsburgh, Metcalf is now with an organization that has a defensive mentality like few others. The Steelers’ defense is already impressing him, as he explained to the media Wednesday after a minicamp practice.

“It’s been good,” Metcalf said via Post-Gazette Sports. “Got to get some good work with him [Joey Porter Jr.], good work with [Darius] Slay, talking ball with Minkah [Fitzpatrick]. The defense is great. High energy group, very communicative, they talk a lot. For the first play, I couldn’t hear any of the checks or the snap count that Mason [Rudolph] was saying ’cause the defense was talking so much. I mean, it’s just refreshing to see a defense that communicates.”

Communication is something the Steelers’ defense struggled with last season. It’s great to hear that those players are talking this much in June. A lot of things went wrong for Pittsburgh during its five-game slide to end the 2024 season. While the offense wasn’t providing much help, the defense had major issues with communication. In each of those losses, those lapses hurt Pittsburgh at the worst times, and it was something players were open about.

Communication is something Pittsburgh stressed coming into these spring workouts. Considering the Steelers’ chances in 2025, it’s something they must improve on. There is some talent on the offensive side of the ball. Still, expectations for a 41-year old Aaron Rodgers-led unit can’t be sky high. If the Steelers are going to make the playoffs, and potentially win a playoff game, it’s going to come off the strength of their defense.

That’s not anything new to the organization, though. As they’ve struggled offensively for several years now, the Steelers’ defense has willed them to winning seasons anyway. The unit struggled to communicate effectively down the stretch last year. But it certainly seems like something the Steelers are putting an emphasis on this offseason.