Steelers Could ‘Make Real Noise’ In AFC After ‘Overlooked’ Offseason, Analyst Believes

With the official signing of Aaron Rodgers, the biggest question looming over the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason has been answered. They’ve got their quarterback for 2025, whether you believe in the mercurial 41-year-old or not. The Steelers offense will look a lot different from a personnel standpoint than it did last season. Aaron Rodgers replaced Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, DK Metcalf is WR1 instead of George Pickens, and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson will pair up with Jaylen Warren.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano is confident that the Steelers upgraded at the most important positions this offseason. In an article from this past Wednesday, he listed the Steelers as one of his biggest offseason winners, noting that they could “make real noise” in the AFC.

“The Steelers have gotten overlooked for their productive offseason, partly because they waited for a 41 year-old quarterback who’s past his prime,” wrote Manzano. “The Metcalf trade deserves more praise, even with the departure of George Pickens…Metcalf is probably the better player because he’s a difference maker with or without the ball…It could be argued Pittsburgh is thin at pass catcher. That’s where [Kaleb] Johnson can help, and the versatile back out of Iowa will also give the Steelers a boost in the running game.

“If Rodgers can stay healthy behind an emerging offensive line and replicate his production from last season with the Jets, this Steelers squad might have what it takes to make real noise in the loaded AFC, or at least enough to win their first playoff game in nine years. This team still has plenty to prove as a potential Super Bowl contender, but there’s no question that it got better this offseason.”

Manzano’s optimism is encouraging, but it’s true that many analysts believe the exact opposite regarding the Steelers’ offseason. Some even gave them among the worst offseason grades in the NFL.

The truth is somewhere in between. Unless Aaron Rodgers reverts to his Green Bay Packers years, he probably won’t be a substantial upgrade from Wilson and Fields last year. Rodgers merely “replicating his production from the Jets” would not be enough for the Steelers to make serious noise in the AFC and win a playoff game. Despite some decent volume stats, Rodgers was 25th in the NFL in QBR last season, with just a 63% completion percentage.

Metcalf isn’t leaps and bounds ahead of Pickens, but he’s got a longer track record of success, a more polished route tree, and a more mature off-the-field presence. That being said, the Steelers are still thin at pass-catcher. They’ll need either Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, or maybe both, to emerge as reliable secondary options for Rodgers. Wide Receiver coach Zach Azzanni believes they’re up for the challenge, but it remains to be seen.

On the other side of the field, Darius Slay should help the secondary, but that unit is still questionable coming off an ugly stretch of play at the end of last season. Rookie DT Derrick Harmon should make an instant impact as both a run-stopper and pass-rusher on the defensive line. And as long as T.J. Watt signs an extension, the usual suspects of Cam Heyward and Watt should still create nightmares for opposing offenses.

The Steelers may have slightly improved their stock from last season, but Manzano is probably giving Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin a bit more credit than they deserve.