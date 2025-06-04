Steelers Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be making their return to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe this summer for another edition of training camp.

With Organized Team Activities nearly complete and mandatory minicamp on the horizon, training camp at Saint Vincent College is now set. The Steelers announced that they’ll be returning to the historic training camp site for the 58th year, releasing the schedule for practices in Latrobe.

The Steelers will report to training camp in Latrobe on Wednesday, July 23, according to Steelers.com, and practices will start on July 24. This year, the Steelers are going back to their traditional 1:55 PM/ET sessions, which are open to the public.

The first padded practice will be Tuesday, July 29 at 1:55 PM and the annual Friday Night Lights practice will be held Aug. 1 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 PM The final practice of training camp open to the public will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Last year, the Steelers reported to training camp on July 24 and had their first practice on July 25. Training camp had a major change last season as the Steelers held practices at 10:30 AM rather than the 1:55 PM start time they typically had.

The Steelers will open up the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7 PM/ET against the Jacksonville Jaguars and prized rookie first-round pick Travis Hunter on the road. After that, the Steelers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second preseason matchup on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7 PM at Acrisure Stadium before closing out the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 21 on the road against the Carolina Panthers at 7 PM.

This year, the Steelers and Buccaneers will hold a joint practice at Acrisure Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, which will be closed to the public. Last year the Steelers and Buffalo Bills held a closed-session joint practice at Acrisure Stadium ahead of their preseason matchup as well.

Steelers training camp should be action-packed this year, thanks to a number of new faces and big names joining the fold, including star receiver DK Metcalf and Super Bowl-champion cornerback Darius Slay.

There’s also the potential for four-time NFL MVP QB Aaron Rodgers to be at training camp as the Steelers’ starting quarterback.

Admission to training camp for fans remains free with a mobile ticket, and those tickets will be made available to the public at noon on June 24. Season-ticket holders will have them made available to them on the same day at 10 AM.

As we’ve done for more than a decade, Steelers Depot plans on attending every practice to offer comprehensive daily updates of what goes down on Chuck Noll Field. For those new to the site, here’s just one example of what a post-practice report looks like.