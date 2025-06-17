Steelers Add Coach Through Bill Walsh Fellowship Program

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a few tweaks to their coaching staff. They lost coaches like Grady Brown and Aaron Curry, and as a result, they added Gerald Alexander and Scott McCurley. However, as in previous years, they’ve added another coach through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program.

Coach Kris Peters announced on Twitter that he’ll be joining the Steelers for training camp thanks to the Bill Walsh Fellowship Program. Peters has spent the past few seasons coaching at Grambling State University. According to the school’s website, it his first job at the college level, and he serves as the Tigers’ running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

GOD’S FAVOR IS UNDENIABLE!!! SO BLESSED FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS AS A COACH FOR TRAINING CAMP!!! THIS IS INSANE, AND FOR IT TO BE MY DAD’S FAVORITE TEAM MAKES IT EVEN MORE SPECIAL!!! HOPE YOU’RE UP THERE SMILING POPS!!! pic.twitter.com/bjJA609OaG — COACH KRIS PETERS (@KrisPeters06) June 17, 2025

Peters also mentioned in the tweet that the Steelers are his father’s favorite team. That has to make this opportunity even more special, especially just two days removed from Father’s Day. The Steelers have made great use of this program in the past, including adding several coaches to their staff last offseason.

This is a big step for Peters, so hopefully he takes advantage of it. The Bill Walsh Fellowship Program aims to give more opportunities to minority coaches. It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Steelers regularly make use of it. For a long time, their organization has worked to help minorities get more chances in the NFL. The Rooney Rule is a great example of that.

It remains to be seen what capacity Peters will serve in during training camp. As a running backs coach, he could find himself learning from Eddie Faulkner, who has that title with the Steelers. Faulkner has been with the Steelers since 2019, and he’s got a lengthy resumé that goes back to his time coaching in college, too. Peters should have an opportunity to learn a lot during his time with Pittsburgh.

Over the past few years, the Steelers have made multiple additions through this program. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more coaches announce that they’ll be joining the Steelers for training camp. It remains to be seen how many coaches they include, but it’s sure to be a great learning experience for everyone involved.