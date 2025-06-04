‘Speaking Of Having No Hope’: Kimberley Martin Says Kirk Cousins ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ For Steelers

The longer that Aaron Rodgers makes the Pittsburgh Steelers wait, the more they have to be at least considering other options. The top of that list appears to be Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, who is reportedly on the Steelers’ radar. ESPN analyst Kimberley A. Martin hates that idea for the Steelers.

“Speaking of having no hope. So with the Steelers, I would be shocked if they went after Kirk Cousins and here’s why. It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make financial sense,” Martin said Wednesday via ESPN’s Get Up. “They have put all their eggs as far as we’re gonna wait for Aaron Rodgers, we’re gonna slow play it [and] see if he comes along.”

In terms of the financials, it may not be the best use of resources overall with Cousins carrying a maximum $27.5 million cap charge in 2025. He also has two additional years on his contract with $10 million guaranteed in 2026. It would make more sense if the Falcons eat some of that 2025 salary to lower the Steelers’ cap charge to $20 million or so. Though they technically could make it work either way.

To me, the bigger issue would be trade compensation. The Steelers have been intentional about stockpiling draft picks for 2026 with the assumed goal of them drafting a quarterback in the first round and having flexibility to trade up if needed. If the Falcons do eat some of Cousins’ salary, they might be looking for a slightly higher draft pick.

It’s also tough to see Cousins working stylistically in the AFC North.

“Kirk Cousins has a no-trade clause, so unless Kirk Cousins says, ‘You know what? Send me to the AFC North where I can get my head bashed in all the time against the Ravens and the Browns and all these teams.’ I just don’t see it making sense,'” Martin said.

The AFC North is one of the most physical divisions in football. Some of the top sack artists and defensive fronts in the league play in the division. Cousins would have to deal with Myles Garrett, Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, (maybe) Trey Hendrickson and a few newcomers in Shemar Stewart, Mason Graham and Mike Green.

Cousins was more or less a statue in the pocket last year in Atlanta. Unless the Steelers want to move back to an offense like in Ben Roethlisberger’s final years where almost every pass was at or behind the line of scrimmage, it doesn’t fit the overall vision for the team.

I agree with Martin that the idea of Cousins makes no sense and would reek of desperation. If Rodgers declines to sign, I would much prefer they proceed with Mason Rudolph and save their draft picks and cap space.