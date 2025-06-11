Sleeper? Steelers WRs Coach Calls Brandon Johnson ‘Sneaky Good Player’

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed WR Brandon Johnson to their practice squad last season following his release from the Denver Broncos, and Steelers wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni is a big reason why Johnson is in Pittsburgh. Speaking to the media today ahead of the team’s second minicamp practiced, Azzanni said he encouraged the Steelers to sign Johnson, whom he also coached with the Broncos and recruited to play at Tennessee.

“I don’t overlook him because this is the third place I’ve coached him. I recruited him at Tennessee, I got him to Denver, he did the rest there. Helped get him here; thank God they listened to me and brought him in here, ’cause he’s a sneaky good player. I’m really excited about where he’s at as well, he can help us,” Azzanni said via audio provided by the team’s PR department. “I’m able to coach him hard, he’s our kind of player. I really like him, I’m excited to see him compete in Latrobe.”

Johnson has more or less been an afterthought to make Pittsburgh’s initial 53-man roster, although he was elevated off the practice squad and appeared in three games last season before signing a Reserve/Futures contract. He only had one catch for nine yards last season, but he was fairly productive in a limited role in Denver in 2023, hauling in 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

The Steelers have DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods and Ben Skowronek as their likely top receivers right now, and the team only carried five receivers on its initial 53-man roster last year. But if Johnson continues to impress, he could push for a spot and the Steelers could opt to keep six wideouts if they like what they’re seeing from Johnson.

He comes from an athletic background, the son of former MLB All-Star catcher Charles Johnson, which Azzanni said helps make him receptive to tough coaching. Azzanni has been very open about being hard on his receivers, and Brandon Johnson is someone who’s impressed him as a player.

His chances of making the roster will likely come down to how he performs in Latrobe, but with Azzanni’s comments, he’s definitely a sleeper to watch at training camp. There are still questions behind DK Metcalf at receiver, and if the team thinks Johnson can fill a role and contribute, he could find himself on the roster.

The difficult thing for Johnson will be cracking the roster without much special teams value. He has just 15 special teams snaps in his career and didn’t play any in his three games for the Steelers last year, so he’s really going to need to show his value as a pass catcher. But he has a supporter in Azzanni, and that could go a long way toward him earning a roster spot.