Simms: Steelers’ Offensive Line ‘Can Be Damn Good’

At the beginning of the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered quite a few injuries. Some important players went down all around the roster, but the Steelers’ offensive line was hit especially hard. Despite that, Pittsburgh got some respectable performances from a few players who stepped up when needed, and some of those names will hold down key roles in 2025. Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Chris Simms has high hopes for the unit.
“I think this year’s Steelers o-line, if they could stay healthy, in the group you see there, I’m not saying they can be special, but I think they can be damn good,” Simms said Monday on Pro Football Talk. “They certainly can protect [Aaron Rodgers] to where he can wait and let DK Metcalf work down the field. And I can see them moving people in the running game, so that’s a positive, certainly.”
In a way, some of those injuries helped reshape the Steelers’ offensive line into what it looks like today. Just before the season began last year, starting center Nate Herbig went down with an injury, forcing rookie Zach Frazier into a starting role. With how well Frazier played, you wouldn’t have even noticed he was a rookie, second-string player snapping the ball. Frazier put together an incredible rookie season. He looks set to be the Steelers’ center for years to come.
That wasn’t the only position to suffer from injuries, either. First-round pick Troy Fautanu barely got a chance to play right tackle his rookie year, suffering a season-ending knee injury shortly after making his first NFL start in Week 2. It might take him some time to get used to playing again, especially at the NFL level. Still, he’s a player the Steelers hope can become their right tackle of the future.
The other tackle spot, held by Broderick Jones, is potentially the most important spot on the entire Steelers offensive line. Left tackle is always an important position, as it protects the quarterback’s blind side. At the age of 41, with a recent Achilles injury, Aaron Rodgers is certainly not as mobile as he used to be. Jones is going to be facing talented edge rushers all season. If he struggles, it could throw off the timing for the entire offense.
At both guard spots, there are reasons to be confident. Left guard Isaac Seumalo is the most consistent and dependable option the Steelers have on the entire line. Given the youth across the unit, Pittsburgh needs him to remain consistent and help lead some of the younger guys. One of those players happens to play right guard in Mason McCormick. He stepped in when needed last year, and quietly put together an impressive rookie season. That’s something the Steelers hope he can build on in 2025.
Given Rodgers’ lack of mobility, the offensive line is more crucial than ever for the Steelers in 2025. There are a lot of reasons to be excited, but it’s a young unit, and there may be growing pains. If Seumalo, Frazier and McCormick can be as consistent as they were last year on the inside, that’s a good start. The Steelers’ young tackles in Jones and Fautanu will have their work cut out for them, but there’s reasons to be optimistic regarding both of them as well. If the offensive line as a whole can be as good as Simms expects it to be, the ceiling for the entire offense will be much higher.