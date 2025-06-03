Several Steelers Starters Missing From Second Week Of OTAs

Though still voluntary practices, several Pittsburgh Steelers starters appeared missing as the team began its second week of OTAs Tuesday morning. Per media hints and reports, it appears WR DK Metcalf, EDGE T.J. Watt, and DL Cam Heyward are among notable starters not attending practice.

The PPG’s Brian Batko snapped a couple of wide shots of the front seven going through individual drills neither with Heyward nor Watt shown with the rest of the group.

For the attendance-curious Steelers fans here are the D-linemen and edge rushers as they begin week two of OTAs pic.twitter.com/74R0yyAGfU — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 3, 2025

KDKA reporter Cassidy Wood shared a clip of wide receivers doing the same with Calvin Austin III the first through the drill and no sign of Metcalf.

Wide receivers led by Calvin Austin III @KDKA pic.twitter.com/9auaWueRhx — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) June 3, 2025

Heyward attended last week’s practices though downplayed their importance in relation to QB Aaron Rodgers not attending. Heyward pointed out skipping last year’s OTAs for contract-related reasons had no impact on his season, a fantastic 2024 campaign in which he recorded eight sacks, made the Pro Bowl, and was an All-Pro selection.

Watt and Metcalf missed the entirety of the first week of OTAs and seem poised to also miss this week’s slate of practices. Watt is entering the final year of his contract and is seeking an extension that could make him the highest-paid pass rusher in football.

Metcalf cashed in with a $150 million deal as part of his trade from the Seattle Seahawks to Pittsburgh. His absence is a bit more curious, but the PPG’s Gerry Dulac believes the team isn’t concerned. It’s also fair to wonder if he’s in California training with Rodgers after the two threw together on at least one occasion earlier in the offseason. The two live nearby, Rodgers in Malibu while Metcalf has a home in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear if OG Isaac Seumalo, who missed last week, was on the field for Tuesday’s session. Running back Jaylen Warren also skipped last Thursday’s session, though he attended the team’s first two practices.

OTA sessions are voluntary, and players aren’t subject to punishment or fines for missing and attendance tends to fall off in the second week. The only mandatory portion of spring workouts is the team’s three-day minicamp taking place next Tuesday through Thursday.