Schlereth: Steelers Could Have ‘Dynamic Offense’ With Rodgers, Smith

After tumbling to the finish line last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense could turn it around in 2025. Pairing a veteran offensive coordinator like Arthur Smith with a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers has the potential to hit big, believes former NFL offensive lineman and current analyst Mark Schlereth. At least, if everything goes according to plan.

“If you can take care. as a coordinator, of first and second down,” Schlereth said on FOX Sports’ Breakfast Ball Thursday morning. “Let Aaron Rodgers function on third downs and second down and long situations. You could have a really dynamic offense.”

The relationship between coordinator and quarterback is critical and how Smith and Rodgers work together will be under close examination. Especially after last season’s reports of a strained relationship between Smith and Russell Wilson, oft-cited as the key reason why Wilson wasn’t re-signed despite a clear opportunity to do so.

After being critical of Wilson all offseason in 2024, Schlereth offered major praise for Rodgers’ skill set.

“Second down and long, third down and long situations, that’s where Aaron Rogers takes over because Aaron Rogers understands defense,” he said. “He understands exactly what he’s looking at based on fronts and based on coverage.”

On third-and-long last season, Rodgers’ numbers were mixed. A high 65.8-percent completion rate that slotted seventh among quarterbacks with at least 30 attempts, but he also threw more interceptions (five) than touchdown passes (three). It resulted in a below-average 79.6 QB rating. Still, he battled injuries through the first half of the season and got better as the year went on. Schlereth’s broader point is Rodgers’ football IQ is among the best in the NFL, which will help get the Steelers’ offense out of difficult situations.

Schlereth credited Smith for his skill set from the sidelines.

“Arthur Smith does a great job of understanding the run game understanding using personnel packages,” he said. “Multiple tight ends doing those things and then marrying it to a play-action game. Marrying it to a passing game. You’ll get better up front on the offensive line simply because of the way you call plays.”

Our Clayton Eckert took a deep dive into Smith and Rodgers’ effectiveness using play-action, a core part of the former’s offense. Smith is also one of the most run-heavy coordinators in football, taking the pressure off Rodgers. Playing from behind was a contributing factor but Rodgers finished second in the NFL last season with 584 passing attempts. Far from ideal for a quarterback in his 40s.

If Smith can ask Rodgers to do less, he’ll provide more. Better Steelers scoring outputs will follow.