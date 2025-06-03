Schefter: WR Gabe Davis To Visit Steelers Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making their first move to explore adding external help. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is bringing in veteran free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis for a visit Thursday.

Sources: Former Bills and Jaguars WR Gabe Davis is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to visit with the Steelers on Thursday. Pittsburgh has been seeking additional receiving help and has inquired about, but is not expected to trade for, Miami TE Jonnu Smith. pic.twitter.com/0lctkfJS0R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2025

Davis was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season, one year after signing a three-year, $39 million contract. He’s made two stops since, visiting with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, where he had the chance to reunite with former coach Brian Daboll. But he’s yet to sign with either team, perhaps because of the knee injury that caused him to miss a chunk of the 2024 season and contributed to his release.

A speedster who had his best moments with the Buffalo Bills, Davis has caught 183 passes for 2,969 yards and 29 career touchdowns. In 2024, he tallied just 20 receptions for 239 yards and two scores across 10 games before suffering a meniscus injury. He didn’t play after Week 11. Under a new regime the Jaguars released Davis on May 7.

In four years with Buffalo, he produced nearly 17 yards per reception and consistently showed big-play ability. His most notable plays came against Pittsburgh in 2022, recording 98- and 62-yard touchdowns in a blowout win.

Gabe Davis finished the game with three receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. It’s one of six 100-yard performances he’s recorded throughout his five-year NFL career.

As noted by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Jaguars are on the hook for his salary this season, meaning a team like Pittsburgh can offer Davis a minimum base salary. A situation comparable to QB Russell Wilson a year ago.

Currently, the Steelers’ receiving room consists of DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller, and a handful of undrafted free agents and Reserve/Future contract players. Adding Davis would bolster a depth chart that’s looked suspect since the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys last month.

Publicly, GM Omar Khan has expressed confidence in internal options like Austin and Roman Wilson but the Steelers are at least taking a look at outside sources to bring in ahead of training camp.