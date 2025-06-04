Schefter Thinks It’s ‘Probably Not’ Likely Steelers Trade For TE Jonnu Smith

After trading WR George Pickens, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for another playmaker on offense. However, they don’t have many great options. There have been reports that the Steelers are in trade talks with the Miami Dolphins for tight end Jonnu Smith. While tight end isn’t the Steelers’ most pressing need, Smith had a Pro Bowl 2024 season. He could provide Pittsburgh with some juice. However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter doesn’t believe it’s likely that the Steelers will trade for Smith.

“They’ve had some conversations,” Schefter said Wednesday on the Rothman and Ice radio show. “I don’t get the sense that it’s heated or imminent. But it’s been a feeling out process. Then, I was told Pittsburgh wasn’t doing it. And then yesterday, Donald Parham Jr., one of their tight ends, tore his Achilles and then there were more conversations with Jonnu Smith.

“I don’t know that the two were necessarily related, but if you lose a tight end to a season-ending torn Achiles, it certainly doesn’t hurt to inquire about the availability of Jonnu Smith. Could he still be traded to Pittsburgh? Yes. Do I think it’s likely? Probably not, but they are checking into it.”

Reports about Pittsburgh’s interest in Smith have been all over the place. Soon after the initial report, Schefter stated that the Steelers weren’t going to trade for Smith. Then, he reversed field, saying that talks have reopened.

The Parham injury might have something to do with that. While he was hardly guaranteed to make the 53-man roster, his loss leaves the Steelers with a hole at tight end. There’s a lot of familiarity between Smith and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The two have been together with the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons.

However, with so much uncertainty surrounding the trade talks, if a deal does happen, it doesn’t seem like it’s coming soon. Smith reportedly wants to stay with the Dolphins but wants a pay raise. Therefore, he and his agent could simply be using the Steelers as leverage.

However, Smith would be a nice addition to the Steelers. Last year, he made his first Pro Bowl after posting 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. While he would likely be behind Pat Freiermuth on Pittsburgh’s depth chart, he could give them another dynamic receiving threat.

Don’t expect a deal to get done, though. This saga has been full of twists and turns. The Steelers were in on Smith, then they were out, then they were back in. Now, it sounds like nothing is imminent. Smith might join Brandon Aiyuk as a player the Steelers almost traded for.